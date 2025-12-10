‘Nigeria’s reform positions Africa to shape global customs standards’

The Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, Dr. Bashir Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the growing, reform-driven credibility of African customs administrations, with Nigeria’s recent modernisation efforts demonstrating the continent’s readiness to influence global customs policies.

Adeniyi, who also serves as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said his election by WCO member nations reflects Nigeria’s progress in aligning its systems, procedures and operational priorities with international best practices.

Speaking during a WCO global interview session, Adeniyi noted that Africa’s customs landscape is rapidly evolving, with several administrations leveraging the organisation’s frameworks to strengthen trade facilitation, improve revenue performance and enhance border security.

He said Nigeria’s experience shows how structured reforms, backed by international standards, can reposition a national customs service.

“It is a form of endorsement by the global customs community that we are on track. We have undertaken reforms and modernisation programmes over the past two years and this validates the direction we are taking,” he said.

Responding to questions during the flagship WCO interactive forum, tagged: “The Customs Exchange: Conversations with Global Customs Leaders,” Adeniyi identified the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme as one of the most transformative initiatives implemented by Nigeria with WCO support.

He said the scheme has reduced cargo clearance times at ports, improved revenue performance and strengthened trusted partnerships with compliant traders, reflecting the effectiveness of global standards when fully domesticated.

Adeniyi also highlighted the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade, the Time Release Study (TRS) and recent work on advance rulings as evidence of how global customs programmes can reshape outcomes, particularly in developing economies.

He described the WCO as a stabilising force for customs administrations worldwide, citing its ability to unite diverse countries around shared goals of economic prosperity, national security and environmental sustainability.

As the first Nigerian to hold the WCO chair position in nearly two decades, Adeniyi acknowledged the responsibility the office places on Nigeria and the wider African region.

He pledged to use the platform to elevate Africa’s contributions while promoting inclusive governance within the global customs system, and urged member administrations to continue embracing diversity as a core strength for advancing global trade and security objectives.