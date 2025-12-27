NIMASA consolidates efforts for better maritime sector in 2026 – Mobereola

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola, has disclosed that 2025 was a good year for the maritime industry, assuring that the agency will re-double efforts in ensuring that 2026 is even better for stakeholders.

Mobereola, in his yuletide greetings, said the sector made some landmark achievements in 2025, which include the sustained zero tolerance for piracy in Nigerian waters; the deposition of three Instruments of Accession to IMO Conventions that were signed by President Bola Tinubu; the industrial harmony in the sector and the nation’s election into the category C Council of the IMO amongst others.

“We couldn’t have done this without our stakeholders who have contributed in various ways in the course of their operations during the year. We see you, we thank you and we felicitate with you during this yuletide season,” he said.

While calling on industry operators to brace up for the New Year with hope of better times, Mobereola said: “At NIMASA, we appreciate the weight of our renewed responsibility by virtue of Nigeria’s membership of the IMO Council because to whom much is given, much is definitely expected. You can therefore be sure of an increased momentum in our resolve to sustain maritime safety, security, environmental protection and adherence to relevant conventions and protocols with renewed vigour.”