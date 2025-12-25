NIPCO deploys solar power, saves N44 million on energy cost

Three NIPCO Plc fuel stations have switched to solar energy, saving the company N44.4 million annually while eliminating reliance on diesel generators and the national grid.

The stations in Gwagwalada, Lekki, and Mpape now run entirely on hybrid solar systems installed by JMG Limited, a Nigerian electromechanical energy provider.

Each location uses solar panels, lithium batteries, and smart inverters to power fuel pumps, lighting, and office equipment around the clock. Since its completion between May and June this year, the sites have operated without drawing power from the grid or generators on clear days.

“The stations have not relied on electricity or generator power on bright-weather days since commissioning,” said NIPCO’s Station Manager at Gwagwalada, Idoko Jacob.

“Solar systems fully meet our daily energy needs during such periods.”He added that generators are only used as backup during extended periods of poor weather.

The three installations collectively generate 88,535 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and prevent 43.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Head of JMG’s Hybrid Solar Division, Abbass Hussein, said the project demonstrates the viability of renewable energy in Nigeria’s retail fuel sector.

“This shows that fuel retail and other high-energy sectors can shift to clean, cost-effective, resilient energy without sacrificing performance,” he said.

The Gwagwalada station saves N15.6 million yearly, Lekki saves N12 million, and Mpape saves N16.8 million. The systems cover 80 to 100 per cent of each station’s daily energy demand.

The installations include high-efficiency solar panels, hybrid inverters ranging from 20kW to 25kW, and lithium battery banks with capacities between 51.2kWh and 76.8kWh.