NOG Energy Week marks 25th anniversary with focus on technical innovation

NOG Energy Week will mark a quarter-century milestone when it convenes in Abuja next July, bringing together stakeholders across the oil, gas and energy sectors for its 25th edition.

The event, scheduled for July 5-9, 2026, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, will feature its sixth technical seminar, organisers said in a statement.

The seminar, which runs across two days and covers 14 technical categories, has opened its call for papers, inviting industry experts to submit abstracts showcasing innovations and best practices addressing the sector’s evolving challenges.

Nigeria’s position as a regional energy powerhouse underpins the seminar’s emphasis on technical excellence and knowledge sharing. The country’s recent strides in energy development, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s production sharing contract with the TotalEnergies-Sapetro Consortium for Petroleum Prospecting Licences 2000 and 2001, underscore the relevance of such platforms for industry dialogue.

The agreement, which marks Nigeria’s first combined crude oil and natural gas exploration initiative, aligns with the seminar’s themes, particularly in geoscience and gas development.

The technical seminar, the statement said, is accredited for continuing professional development, employs a peer-review selection process to identify presentations that will contribute meaningfully to industry advancement.

Sessions will span the energy value chain, from upstream geoscience and resource development to downstream infrastructure, renewable energy, and digital transformation, the organisers stated.

Categories include drilling, midstream facilities management, power generation, decarbonisation, operational excellence, health and safety, project management, manufacturing, shipping and energy finance.

The seminar targets professionals across senior, mid-level, and junior roles in technical, engineering, and scientific disciplines, providing a forum for advanced technologies, breakthrough research, and practical learning.