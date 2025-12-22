NOVA opens regional office in Owerri, plans permanent headquarters

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has pledged to allocate land for NOVA Bank’s regional headquarters in Owerri, following the commissioning of the bank’s flagship office in the state capital.

The announcement came during a ceremony attended by government officials and business leaders from the South-East and South-South regions. Uzodinma described NOVA Bank as among the “smart first movers” capitalising on emerging economic opportunities in the region. He praised the bank’s integration of physical and digital banking platforms, saying it aligns with the state government’s technology-driven approach to governance and commerce.

“In recognition of NOVA Bank’s vision and long-term commitment to the region, the Imo State Government will allocate a befitting piece of land in a choice location for the development of its permanent South-East/South-South Regional Headquarters,” the governor stated. Chairman of NOVA Bank, Phillips Oduoza, said the Owerri office represents a strategic milestone in the bank’s national expansion plans.

“Owerri is not just another location for us; it is a flagship hub and a launchpad for deeper market penetration across the region, reflecting our strong confidence in its economic potential,” Oduoza said.

He added that the bank aims to support small and medium enterprises, retail businesses, and corporates through digital infrastructure and innovative financial solutions.

The regional headquarters is expected to create jobs and improve access to credit across the South-East and South-South regions.