Nuli pledges to boost Africa’s economic diversification, exports in US.

Nuli, a health-forward, fast-casual restaurant showcasing African superfoods and locally grown produce, has vowed to amplify Africa’s economic diversification and export competitiveness in the United States (US).

Speaking during the grand opening of Nuli restaurant in Washington, D.C., Nuli’s founder and CEO, Ada Osakwe, noted that through Nuli, the body is not only enhancing economic opportunities but also changing narratives on what African brand excellence means to the world.

“There is an urgency to ensure that Africa’s economic diversification and export competitiveness is amplified. My plan for Nuli was never to remain only in Nigeria.

“From the very beginning in Abuja, where we opened our first store in 2015, my dream was simple yet audacious: to present indigenously grown fresh produce, grown by smallholder farmers, with pride and excellence, first to Nigerian consumers, then to the world.

According to her, the Nuli D.C. concept introduces American residents and visitors to a fresh, nutrition-forward take on African-inspired cuisine through farm-fresh meals and beverages filled with Africa’s bold flavours and nutritious superfood ingredients.

“Beyond the company’s Nigerian roots, the Nuli D.C. menu is influenced by culinary traditions across Africa’s 54 countries, paying homage to its rich diversity.

“From the Mediterranean North, spreading across Morocco to Tunisia, to the Indian-influenced Eastern countries of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, Nuli also reveals the confluence of cultures on the continent, celebrating our inherent connectedness with the rest of the world.

“African-grown crops like Fonio, Moringa, Cassava, Hibiscus, Egusi, and Baobab can be found throughout the menu, ensuring these nutrient-dense, climate-resilient indigenous crops, sourced directly from smallholder farmers in Africa, are presented to an international customer base, showcasing Africa’s agricultural value chains, creating dignified jobs, and inspiring healthier food choices at a global scale.”

Osakwe explained that the inaugural Washington D.C. location represents more than just an expansion; it also serves as a symbol of patient execution, nearly ten years in the making.

She applauded the Nigerian Embassy of the United States for its support, as well as the former U.S. Consular General and the U.S. Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, who facilitated Nuli’s participation at the SelectUSA conference in D.C. in 2024.

The event drew guests from across government, business, and international development, including the Minister of Finance of Nigeria and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun, who gathered to celebrate the bold moment for Nigerian entrepreneurship on a global stage.

