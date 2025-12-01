Oando inducted into Society for Corporate Governance of Nigeria

Oando Plc. has been formally inducted into the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN).

This move marks the company’s entry into Nigeria’s leading network focused on advancing responsible, transparent, and ethical corporate leadership.

The induction follows the SCGN’s assessment of Oando’s corporate governance standards and affirms the company’s alignment with national and international best practices.

The SCGN, established to promote best-in-class governance frameworks across corporate Nigeria, serves as a centre for board development, governance education, research, and policy advocacy. Since its founding, the Society has worked to strengthen accountability, transparency, and ethics in businesses across Nigeria and the wider African region.

Its membership includes leading institutions across energy, finance, manufacturing, and services.

Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of Oando Plc., Folasade Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke on Oando’s induction, said: “Our induction into the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria is both an endorsement and a responsibility.

It affirms the progress we have made in institutionalising robust governance frameworks across our business over the years, and more importantly, it signals our readiness to continually strengthen these frameworks in line with leading practices in corporate governance. For us, effective governance is not an accessory; it is central to achieving sustainable value creation, disciplined operations, and ensuring stakeholder confidence.”

In her address to the newly inducted members, a board member of the SCGN, Koosum Kalyan, also noted: “I think it’s a great opportunity to become part of this organisation. Today is more than a ceremony; it is a commitment that you are making to lead with integrity, as well as to uphold ethical standards even when no one is watching.”