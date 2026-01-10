Ogun Customs hosts joint forum with Benin to strengthen border security

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, has organised a joint border security engagement aimed at enhancing regional security and promoting smooth cross-border trade.

The high-level stakeholders’ meeting, held at Idiroko, brought together heads of sister security agencies from Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, alongside other critical stakeholders involved in border management.

Speaking at the forum, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC) Oladapo Afeni, stated that his mandate as Chairman of the Joint Security Forum prioritises securing the border as a foundation for effective trade facilitation and revenue generation.

“My aim is to reappraise the security situation at the border to discuss issues impeding the smooth flow of trade and regional security, he stated.

He noted that the presence of Beninese counterparts underscored the importance of bilateral collaboration in resolving shared challenges. “Our counterpart from the Republic of Benin are here, so we are going to discuss issues affecting both sides.”