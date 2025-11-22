Okra Solar unveils ‘mesh-grid beyond’ to boost rural electrification

OKRA Solar has launched Mesh-grid Beyond, a suite of new hardware aimed at helping energy developers electrify Nigeria’s most remote communities efficiently and profitably.

The rollout comes as Nigeria faces a significant electrification gap, with an estimated 90 million people reportedly lacking access to power, the largest off-grid population in the world.

The Chief Executive Officer, Okra Solar, Afnan Hannan, stated that the new technology was to unlock opportunities through energy access, adding that, “Mesh-grid Beyond gives Nigerian developers the tools to scale faster, hit productive use, and electrify communities that were previously out of reach.”

He noted that despite several initiatives, developers continue to struggle with reaching communities far from the grid, serving households with low energy demand, and deploying projects quickly enough to meet national targets.

According to him, Mesh-grid Beyond is designed to address these challenges through an integrated solution centered on three new products – Sprout, Leaf, and OkraNet, adding that they enhance the company’s existing mesh-grid system, which uses a Hub-and-Spoke model to distribute power across communities.

The company said the upgraded system allows developers to extend electrification deeper into rural areas reduce deployment times relative to traditional mini-grids, and serve a wide range of households, from commercial users to the lowest-consuming customers, while maintaining profitability.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), First Electric, Daniel Komolafe, described the products as game-changer, noting that the suite represents a fundamental shift in the industry.