Omoyeni seeks growth of trade agreements

Palmadex Group’s Operations Manager, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni has disclosed that properly structured trade agreements can lead to market access, increased exports volume, competitive advantage, predictability and stability, investment opportunities.

He spoke at a high level business forum on Mobilising The Private Sector For Africa’s Economic Growth And Development organised by NEPAD Business Group Forum held at the Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos recently.

He listed other benefits as reduced costs, increased economic growth, diversification of exports and access to new technologies.

Specifically, he noted market access reduction or elimination of tariffs, quotas, and other trade barriers, makes it easier for businesses to access new markets and customers,

Concerning increased exports volume, he said businesses can enjoy clientele base increase and expansion from reduced or removed trade barriers and tariffs.

According to him, competitive advantatge can help businesses become more competitive in the global market by reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Specifically, he stated trade agreements can provide businesses with a predictable and stable trading environment, reducing uncertainty and risk.

In addition, he said improved regulatory environments, make it easier for businesses to comply with regulations and standards.

NEPAD traces its origin to a call by the former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, during the Millennium summit for a more robust approach to achieving ‘the twin goals of freedom from want and freedom from fear’.

Accompanied by his wife, Augustina Omoyeni and Palmadex Group’s Research and Business Development Manager, Nnenne Azubuike, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni, on behalf of the DG, Association of Nigerian Exporters, ANE, spoke on turning trade agreements into business opportunities with focus on ANE’s trade enhancement for its members and the national impact on the gross GDP of the nation as well as Policy Frameworks, Cross-Border Business, Intra-African Trade.

Omoyeni, a recipient of the Africa’s Kwame Nkrumah Transformational Leadership Award who has also won for the company the export organization of the year award at the Nigeria Export Summit.

Some of the notable dignatories and speakers at the forum include, Bashorun J.K Randle, Dr. Mrs Nike Akande, Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima, Mrs Kofo Akinkugbe, Mr Ade Ogundeyin, Dr. Ngozi Oyewole, Prof. Okonedo, Dr. Peter Bankole, Engr. (Dr.) Jani Ibrahim, Dr. Nneka Okerearu, Amb. Dr. Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo, Alh. Mustapha Ado Muhammad, Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa, Dr. Bala Yesufu, Dr. Dere Awosika, Dr. Waheed Olagunju, Dr. Elizabeth Lola Alonge, HRH Erelu Dr. Abiola Dosumu amongst others. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was ably represented by the Commissioner of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Bada Ambrose.

Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd (Palmadex Group) is a multinational organization that focuses on trading and export of premium food and agro products from Nigeria with Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria and registered offices/operational base in Chicago USA, Dubai UAE, Hanoi Vietnam and 7 other cities across the world.

Palmadex Group, founded in 2015 by Dr. Benard Omoyeni, is registered with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) with certification by global standardisation bodies such as the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) SGS among others, the company is deeply committed to ethical sourcing and processing, focusing on environmental protection and sustainability as well as development of local farmers and producers across Africa. Engraced by GOD to be the first Nigerian agro exporter to become a distinguished member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the world business organization and member of the Association of Nigerian Exporters, the apex export organization in Nigeria, the company specializes in sourcing, packaging and export of African food products such as specialty products, drinks, snacks and candies, seasonings, dried vegetables, spices and others.

Palmadex is an industry leader in exports of high quality agro products such as Herbs and Flowers (Hibiscus Flowers, Stone Flowers, Neem Leaves, Bitter Leaves), Nuts (Shea Nuts, Raw Cashew Nuts and Kernels, Kola Nuts, Bitter Kola), Oil seeds (Sesame Seeds, Melon Seeds, Peanuts, Soya Beans), Grains (Sorghum, Millets), Pulses (Honey beans, Brown Beans, Black eyed peas, Pigeon Peas), Oils and butter (Palm Oil, Shea Butter), Spices (Bay Leaves, Dry Split Ginger, Turmeric, Red Chili) among others.

With over 10 years of value creation in the export value chain contributing significantly to Nigeria GDP and global economy, Palmadex has positioned itself as a company of choice valued for its ethical standard and commitment to promoting the sales and distribution of quality and authentic products and services, ensuring product traceability, environmental protection and sustainability.

The company on service excellence journey aims at deepening its experience as a world class organization meeting and exceeding the expectation of their business partners across the globe.

The New Partnership for Africa’s Development, NEPAD Business Group is a coalition of business communities and associations aimed at mainstreaming African businesses in the NEPAD agenda and promoting strong private sector involvement in the execution of the NEPAD action plan.