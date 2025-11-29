Orange Group launches new skincare products

In celebration of National Healthy Skin Month, Orange Group has unveiled a fresh chapter in its personal care journey with the introduction of two new skincare lines, Devon and Dynasty, under its latest campaign, Glow and Aura on the Go.

Known as one of West Africa’s leading FMCG companies, Orange Group is using the launch to redefine everyday skincare by blending luxury, innovation and affordability for modern Nigerian consumers.

The new additions expand the company’s growing personal care portfolio, which already features household favourites like Delta Soap, Gardia and Hana Hair Cream. With Devon and Dynasty, Orange Group aims to meet the evolving preferences of Nigerian women and men who want reliable, high-quality skincare that fits easily into their busy lifestyles.

The Devon range is created for the modern woman who values softness, radiance and confidence. It features the Devon Lotion, a lightweight yet deeply moisturizing lotion with a silky, non-greasy texture and a soft feminine fragrance that lasts throughout the day. Alongside it is the Devon Beauty Soap, a creamy, gentle bar designed to nourish and pamper the skin, leaving it smooth, luminous and refreshed after each use.

For men, the Dynasty line captures confidence, energy and style.

The Dynasty Lotion is formulated as a fast-absorbing moisturizer that provides lasting hydration while delivering a bold masculine scent. Complementing the lotion is the Dynasty Soap, which offers deep cleansing and revitalization, making it ideal for active men who want to stay fresh, from the gym to the boardroom.

Speaking, Media and Communications Director at Orange Group, Uchenna Ezenna, said the Devon and Dynasty lines reflect more than product expansion.

She emphasised that Orange Group remains committed to delivering world-class quality across its product offerings.