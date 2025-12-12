Otti urges stronger industrial systems as she celebrates 40 years in business

A renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of NairaPoint, Mrs Funke Otti, has called for improved discipline, institutional integrity, and practical industrial development as key drivers needed to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

She said the country must shift focus from paperwork-based systems to structures that support production, innovation, and real-sector competitiveness.

In a statement reflecting on her 40 years in business, Otti noted that Nigeria continues to struggle because its institutions are not designed to enable enterprise. According to her, duplication of regulatory functions, difficult access to productive finance, and inadequate technical skills remain major constraints to industrial growth.

Otti stated that Nigeria requires a new generation of business leaders equipped not only with formal education but with technical competence and a clear understanding of industrial processes. She maintained that national progress will depend on whether the country can build systems that reward productivity, enforce standards, and support long-term investment.

Born with a deep commitment to dignity, justice, and the idea that nothing is impossible, Mrs Otti’s philosophy is rooted in humanity. She despises wasted potential and sees ability where others see limitations. Her gentle demeanour belies an intense drive, curiosity, and restlessness, which has propelled her to break barriers and achieve unparalleled success in male-dominated industries.

Her professional journey began at the Nigerian Television Authority before she transitioned into entrepreneurship, starting with carpeting and later furnishing contracts. A major turning point came when she handled large-scale furnishing projects for the African Continental Bank, which pushed her into interior design and eventually furniture manufacturing.

Seeking better technical knowledge, she travelled to Taiwan in 1992 to study structured cottage industries and specialised production systems. She said the experience exposed her to the disciplined frameworks that underpin successful manufacturing economies and informed many of her business decisions thereafter.

Over the years, Otti expanded into construction projects, mortgage support services, and precast building technology, describing each venture as a response to structural gaps in Nigeria’s economy, particularly in housing and industrial capacity. Her career, she said, has also been shaped by challenges ranging from economic disruptions to losses within hostile business environments. According to her, those experiences underscore the need for transparent processes, fairness in business dealings, and stronger accountability in both the private and public sectors.

Her latest venture, NairaPoint, is a testament to her dedication to strengthening SMEs, not exploiting them. NairaPoint reflects her focus on the real sector, using technology to provide credit access for small- and medium-scale enterprises. She added that the platform aims to support responsible lending, enterprise growth, and financial inclusion.

Built on four decades of real-sector experience, ethical lending, transparency, and a mission to empower, NairaPoint is more than just fintech; it is the sum of everything she has learned.