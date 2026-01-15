‘Outsourcing demand rises as firms seek to enhance delivery capacity’

Tranter IT, an ICT services and solutions company, said there is growing demand for business process outsourcing (BPO) services in the country, driven by organisations seeking partners with proven delivery capacity rather than theoretical capability, particularly across financial services, public sector agencies and manufacturing firms.

Tranter IT noted in a statement that it currently deploys over 268 certified support engineers across over 14 enterprise organisations operating in six industries, including banking, manufacturing, government, healthcare, oil and gas and logistics.

The engineers provide IT operations support, human resources support services, customer operations, reporting and workflow automation under governed service level agreements.

It explained that its outsourcing operations are based on an embedded BPO delivery model supported by real-time performance dashboards, escalation protocols, audit-ready reporting and continuous improvement frameworks.

It said all engagements are contractually tied to uptime, response time, compliance and service quality benchmarks.

Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Melanie Ayoola, said Nigerian organisations are becoming more deliberate about outsourcing decisions.

She said: “Nigerian organisations are no longer experimenting with outsourcing. They are demanding control. With over 22 years in enterprise delivery and hundreds of engineers already embedded in regulated environments, we are not entering the BPO conversation; we are defining it.”

Ayoola said the company’s long presence in the market has enabled it to build the governance systems and operational depth required to support mission-critical processes.

“Tranter IT has spent two decades building the infrastructure, governance systems and operational depth required to run mission-critical processes for banks, manufacturers and government institutions,” she added.