Over 300 FAAN staff face demotion over job racketeering

•As mgtreviews employment-related concerns

No fewer than 300 staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) may be affected by the planned right placement exercise by the agency’s management soon.

A source close to FAAN confided in The Guardian, yesterday, that the management had begun an investigation into the recruitment exercise carried out from 2015 to 2017, and the 2019 exercise known as the AFAKA Boys by the immediate Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Also, FAAN, in a statement yesterday,said its Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, had authorised a further internal review of certain employment-related concerns that had come to management’s attention.

The FAAN source confided in The Guardian that the past minister recruited some staff into FAAN, especially in 2019, in flagrant violation of the Federal Government recruitment exercise, which the management is seeking to amend in the next few weeks.

Most of those affected by the exercise are staff of the Fire Service and Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel.

It was reported that the 2015-2016 and 2019 exercises were specifically designed for Levels 4 and 6; however, some applicants with higher qualifications presented lower certificates in order to gain employment in the agency.

The AFAKA Boys (2019) were about 300 in total and recruited in two batches, while the 2015-2017 recruits were also about 300 in three to four batches.

It was learnt that some of the new recruits (AFAKA Boys), later presented their current certificates to the management and were upgraded accordingly, while others who allegedly “know no one in the system” were left unattended to during the upgrade exercise.

It was learned that this situation did not go down well with some of the staff, who protested to management, which prompted the verification exercise.

But FAAN, in a statement yesterday, assured its staff of total commitment to professionalism, transparency, and strict adherence to statutory standards in all its human resource and administrative processes.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Henry Agbebire, maintained that its recruitment, placement and career progression procedures were guided by established regulations designed to promote equity, competence, and organisational efficiency.

Agbebire stated that its Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, had authorised a further internal review of certain employment-related concerns that had come to the management’s attention.