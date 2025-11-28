Over 750 delegates to participate in PNC Forum

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, is expected to lead discussions at this year’s Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, in Yenagoa,

Over 750 delegates, including international oil companies, indigenous operators, regulators, policymakers and service providers, will chart a path towards new strategies to stimulate investment inflows, boost indigenous capacity and reposition Nigeria as a competitive player in the global energy market.

This is just as Nigeria’s move to deepen indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry will dominate discussions at this year’s Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from December 1 to 4, 2025.

The forum, themed ‘Securing Investments, Strengthening Local Content, and Scaling Energy Production’, comes on the heels of a fresh $42 million disbursement to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), which exceeds the initial $30 million industry fund.

According to the organisers, the forum, now in its 14th year, will feature a series of high-level conversations on critical issues shaping the energy landscape.

Key sessions include streamlining project delivery for improved efficiency and examining the reforms needed to address investment delays.

Other sessions will focus on the Nigeria First Policy, reviewing its performance 15 years after the NOGICD Act and assessing its potential to generate broader economic value; Turning Domestic Strength into Global Leadership, analysing pathways for Nigeria to build globally recognised centres of excellence; and Driving Energy Growth Through Technology and Innovation, which will explore digitalisation, automation, gas-driven solutions and decarbonisation technologies.

Leading the conversation are the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Joel Onowakpo Thomas; the Chairman, House Committee on Local Content, Boma Goodhead; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; the Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh and the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

Senior executives from TotalEnergies, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell Nigeria, Seplat Energy, Aradel Holdings, PETAN, the Bank of Industry, MAN, and NEXIM Bank will also lead discussions.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Conference Producer at dmg Nigeria events, Olamide Oloko, said the forum remains critical to shaping policy direction and strengthening collaboration within the industry.

She said as the energy landscape evolves, the PNC Forum continues to serve as a platform for transformative dialogue.

Oloko noted that this year’s theme reaffirms the organisers commitment to positioning Nigeria as a competitive and attractive investment destination, while advancing the true intent of the NOGICD Act.

The organisers added that with the forum coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the NOGICD Act, this edition will emphasise measurable outcomes and long-term value creation, especially as Nigeria seeks clearer pathways to strengthen local capacity, diversify energy production and build resilience across the oil and gas value chain.