Oyo, Rivers, Bauchi, others adopt Proof of Address system to improve services, security

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

The governments of Oyo, Rivers, Bauchi, Yobe, Cross River, Bayelsa and Sokoto states have formally adopted the Proof of Address (PoA) system for statewide documentation, marking a significant step toward establishing a unified and verifiable national address framework in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), which supervises the initiative, said the adoption signals the commitment of the seven states to a data-driven identification system that ensures proper documentation of residents and businesses.

According to the statement, the PoA system—being implemented for the first time on a national scale—is expected to improve access to essential services, strengthen security, and enhance governance across the country.

The Local Government Proof of Address policy, introduced by the Federal Government, is designed to replace Nigeria’s long-standing reliance on informal and non-standard address descriptions with a credible, standardised system that can be uniformly verified nationwide.

Under the framework, a standardised proof of address becomes a foundational element of identity verification, enabling residents to access critical services such as electricity, water, internet connectivity, healthcare, insurance and mobile phone services. The system also supports financial inclusion by strengthening Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements needed to open bank accounts, access credit, conduct secure transactions and participate fully in the formal financial system.

The PoA initiative is further expected to enhance compliance with government and legal processes, including voter registration, issuance of official documents, employment verification and school enrolment. By linking individuals and businesses to verifiable locations, it adds an extra layer of protection against fraud, identity theft and other financial crimes, while supporting more efficient logistics, e-commerce, emergency response and service delivery.

The OSGF provides overall policy direction and coordination for the project and issues directives mandating the adoption of PoA across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as sub-national governments. The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) serves as the federal coordinating agency and operational backbone, leveraging its nationwide infrastructure to standardise addresses, conduct physical address verification and manage address data in line with national standards.

At the grassroots level, the 774 local government councils are expected to enact relevant bye-laws to administer the system, mobilise residents and carry out robust sensitisation to ensure effective and uniform implementation.

With Oyo, Rivers, Bauchi, Yobe, Cross River, Bayelsa and Sokoto states already on board, the Proof of Address initiative is gaining momentum as a key national reform aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing security and supporting sustainable economic growth, while moving Nigeria closer to a reliable and verifiable national address system.