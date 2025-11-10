PFA strengthens innovation, public trust

Nigeria’s pension sector is increasingly asserting its role as a cornerstone of financial stability and long-term capital formation, with pension fund administrators driving reforms that enhance transparency, trust and digital inclusion.

As the industry evolves, Leadway Pensure is positioning itself at the forefront of the transformation, marking two decades of innovation, service excellence and commitment to securing Nigerians’ financial futures.

Leadway, which began two decades ago as part of Nigeria’s pension reform journey, has evolved into a major pillar of economic stability and long-term savings mobilisation.

The PFA’s 20th anniversary goes beyond institutional celebration. It highlights the broader role of pension administrators in deepening financial inclusion, driving digital innovation and providing liquidity to the economy through long-term investment.

Speaking on the milestone, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Olusakin Labeodan, described the journey as “a celebration of trust, service and innovation”, underscoring the PFA’s impact on Nigeria’s evolving pension landscape.

“Our mission has always been to deliver a pension system without barriers. Over the years, we have simplified pension access through digital platforms, strengthened trust through transparency, and built technology-driven systems like our AI-powered assistant, LISA, to make retirement planning more seamless for Nigerians,” he said.

Since its inception, Leadway Pensure has helped thousands of workers to secure their future, aligning with the larger goal of the contributory pension scheme (CPS) introduced under the Pension Reform Act.

The PFA’s sustained focus on efficiency, financial literacy and customer engagement has contributed to the growth of pension assets, now valued at over N20 trillion, according to the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Labeodan noted that the company’s next phase will focus on expanding personal pension plans for informal sector workers, empowering young Nigerians through financial education, and maintaining the highest governance and security standards.