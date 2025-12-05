Platnova recognised among Nigeria’s top 100 fastest-growing companies

In a landmark recognition of innovation and economic impact, Platnova has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria at the SME 100 AWARDS 2025.

The distinction was awarded at a grand ceremony in Lagos organised by BusinessDay Media Limited, Nigeria’s foremost authority in business news and economic intelligence.

The recognition positions Platnova among Nigeria’s most dynamic and scalable small and medium enterprises. The selection was based on rigorous criteria, with Platnova standing out for its remarkable contribution to the Nigerian economy and its transformative role in driving financial inclusion by providing accessible, low-cost cross-border financial services.

The SME 100 Awards have, since their inception, served as a definitive benchmark for entrepreneurial excellence and resilience in the country.

The award presentation yesterday at the Glitz Event Centre in Lekki, was the highlight of the SME Conference and Awards 2025.

Under the theme ‘Driving Nigeria’s Economy: Empowering SMEs for Global Competitiveness’, the event convened the nation’s top entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to forge pathways for sustainable economic development.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Dr Benjamin Oyemonlan, CEO and Co-founder of Platnova, stated: “This recognition as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing SMEs is a powerful validation of our mission to build financial solutions that transcend borders. We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team and loyal users who fuel this growth every day.

This achievement strengthens our commitment to empowering more Nigerians and African businesses to compete and thrive seamlessly on the global stage.”

Platnova’s inclusion in the Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs follows a period of exceptional expansion and achievement. The company has successfully onboarded a rapidly growing community of users, including freelancers, digital nomads, students, and SMEs, who rely on its platform for seamless international transactions. This growth is fueled by the successful launch of its dedicated Platnova Business suite, a critical tool enabling Nigerian entrepreneurs to manage global operations with unprecedented ease.

The company’s vision has also attracted significant venture backing, enabling continued investment in technology, security, and market expansion. These collective milestones underscore the scalable model and clear market need that Platnova addresses, directly contributing to its recognition as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing companies.