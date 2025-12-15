Prudential Zenith Life hosts brokers’ evening, reaffirms industry partnership

‎Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has hosted the December edition of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Brokers’ Evening, marking the first such gathering under the leadership of the newly elected NCRIB President, Ekeoma Ezeibe.

‎

The event, held on December 9, 2025, brought together key stakeholders from the insurance brokerage community and provided a platform for engagement, collaboration and dialogue on the evolving Nigerian insurance landscape.

‎

Industry leaders at the forum exchanged views on emerging trends, innovative solutions and opportunities for strengthening the role of brokers in deepening insurance penetration. Prudential Zenith Life used the occasion to reiterate its commitment to building enduring partnerships anchored on trust, reliability and shared value.

‎

At the event, the company announced that it had exceeded the regulatory capitalisation requirement, a development it said positions the insurer as a financially resilient and forward-looking partner capable of delivering sustained value to brokers and policyholders.

‎

The milestone, according to the firm, reflects its financial strength, regulatory compliance and readiness to navigate market dynamics while maintaining high service standards.

‎

Speaking at the gathering, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Zenith Life, Funmi Omo, said the company was delighted to host the inaugural Brokers’ Evening under the new NCRIB leadership.

‎

She noted that strong partnerships remain central to the company’s strategy and its purpose of being “a partner for every life and a protector for every future.” Omo added that surpassing the capitalisation threshold underscores Prudential Zenith Life’s strategic focus and capacity to support brokers with innovative insurance solutions tailored to their needs.

‎

The event reinforced Prudential Zenith Life’s position as a key player in the Nigerian insurance industry, as the company reaffirmed its commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainable growth through collaboration with brokers and other industry stakeholders.