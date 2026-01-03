Reforms, new investments, strengthened local content stimulate oil sector successes in 2025 – Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, is expected to lead discussions at this year’s Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, in Yenagoa,

• Optimistic 2026 Will Be Better

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has said that the Nigerian oil sector recorded significant achievements last year, saying, “2025 was a win, and we are just getting started”.He stated that the achievements were driven by reforms, new investments, and strengthened local content.

Lokpobiri stated in a post on his X handle that the industry remained open for business throughout the year, engaging investors, launching new projects, and deepening partnerships across the upstream and downstream sectors.

According to Lokpobiri, Nigeria stayed open for business from the upstream to the downstream sectors and the government engaged investors, launched new projects, strengthened partnerships and deepened local content. He added that the reforms implemented in 2025 boosted production, ensured compliance with obligations, and maintained sustainability as a core focus.

The minister explained that with strong in-country value retention, the Nigerian oil sector delivered real results, saying 2025 was a win, and the sector was just getting started.

The minister’s comments came amid growing optimism that Nigeria’s oil sector can sustain growth while balancing investor interests and national development goals in the coming years despite its inability to meet the crude production quota set for it by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).