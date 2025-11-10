RusselSmith, DICON to advance Nigeria’s defence manufacturing capabilities

RusselSmith Nigeria Limited, an ISO-certified provider of innovative asset integrity and advanced manufacturing solutions for critical industries in Africa, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to strengthen local production capability for defence equipment and components.

Through the partnership, DICON and RusselSmith will advance the local development and production of industrial and military-grade additively manufactured products for critical defence systems, a statement by the companies said.

This also supports the implementation of the DICON Act 2023 and aligns with the Federal Government’s directive to promote indigenous technology and industrial participation in national security infrastructure.

By combining RusselSmith’s expertise in industrial additive manufacturing with DICON’s established role as the country’s defence production authority, the partnership will enable local manufacturing of high-performance parts, tools and assemblies used in military applications.

The collaboration will also focus on developing the local ecosystem for advanced manufacturing materials, including the production of metal powders and filaments that meet the stringent quality standards required for defence and aerospace operations.

Speaking at the event, Director-General of DICON, Maj.-Gen. Babatunde Alaya, emphasised the importance of the DICON Act 2023 in enabling such strategic partnerships.

“This strategic alliance with RusselSmith is a monumental step in the actualisation of the Military Industrial Complex.

It is the direct result of the legal framework provided by the DICON Act 2023, and I must thank the President, Bola Tinubu, for assenting to this pivotal legislation,” he said.

The Director-General also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs for their continuous guidance and unwavering support to DICON, which facilitated its achievements.

“My full support is behind this initiative as it promises to be a game-changer for our national security architecture,” he said. Also speaking at the event, CEO of RusselSmith, Kayode Adeleke, reaffirmed RusselSmith’s commitment to supporting the partnership, stating: “We are proud to partner with DICON on this forward-looking initiative that strengthens Nigeria’s defence industrial base. This partnership will build local capacity for high-value manufacturing and enhance our ability to deliver quality, precision, and reliability through the use of advanced 3D manufacturing technologies.

“Together, we are laying the foundation for a new era of indigenous defence innovation and industrial capability, taking a practical step towards sustainable innovation that benefits the country’s broader industrial ecosystem.”

By integrating additive manufacturing into defence production, the partnership will reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, enable on-demand fabrication, and create opportunities for research, local content growth, and regional collaboration.

Public Relations Officer of DICON, Maria Sambo, noted: “In a significant stride towards technological self-reliance and the realisation of Nigeria’s Military Industrial Complex (MIC), DICON and Russel Smith have signed a landmark (MoU). The strategic move is to advance the local production of additive materials for the manufacturing of critical defence equipment.”

She added that the collaboration “marks the direct implementation of the DICON Act 2023,” explaining that it empowers DICON to engage with local expertise to strengthen national security through indigenous production.

“At the heart of this MoU is the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM), also known as industrial 3D manufacturing, which will revolutionise DICON’s production capabilities,” Sambo stated.

“Additive manufacturing technologies enable rapid, on-demand, and localised fabrication of complex components using high-performance materials such as metal alloys and advanced polymers.”