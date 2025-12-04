SEC to unveil USSD code, ISS audio at Q4 CMC meeting

In alignment with the commission’s commitment to deepening market accessibility, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to unveil two innovative products, a USSD Slservice and ISA Audio, designed to democratizlse information dissemination and enhance investor engagement.

According to the commission, the unveiling will take place at the forthcoming Capital Market Committee Meeting scheduled for December 8 in Lagos, while the regular inteeeface with journalists is expected to take place on December 9, 2025.

The SEC disclosed that the forthcoming CMC will interrogate critical themes germane to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s capital market. Central to these deliberations include discussion on global macroeconomic dynamics and their transmission effects on domestic financial markets, as well as the importance of cross-border financial integration within the African context.

Meanwhile, transactions pn the equities sector of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) continued in an upbeat yesterday, as the upcoming yuletide period continue to spur positive sentiments in the market, causing investors wealth to appreciate further by N252 billion.

Yesterday, the All-Share Index rose by 0.27 per cent to 145,323.87 points, while the market’s total capitalisation increased by N252 billion to stand at N92.38 trillion.

Sector performance was mixed as the banking led the market with a 0.65.per cent gain, followed by industrial goods with 0.47.per cent, consumer goods also rose by 0.38 per cent while insurance increased by 0.27 per cent. Meanwhile, oil & gas slipped 0.47 per cent while commodities declined by 0.24 per cent.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Guinness Nigeria, Skyway Aviation Handling Company, NCR Nigeria, Nigerian Exchange Group and BUA Cement.

Speaking on market performance, Imperial Asset Managers Limited stated that “improved investor confidence, particularly in large-cap industrials, financials, and consumer stocks continue to support market resilience. While selective profit-taking may emerge in recently appreciated counters, the underlying sentiment remains constructive, with investors expected to maintain interest in fundamentally strong stocks.”

The market demonstrated positive momentum, with 30 stocks posting gains compared to 16 that declined. Guinness Nigeria recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N198. NCR Nigeria followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N72.70, while Nigerian Exchange Group up by 9.96 per cent to close at N61.80 kobo.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration up by 9.95 per cent to close at N11.05, while Skyway Aviation Handling Company gained 9.74 per cent to close N88.45 kobo.

On the other hand, Veritas Kapital Assurance led the losers’ chart by 4.47 per cent to close at N1.71, per share. Lasaco Assurance followed with a decline of 3.77 per cent to close at N2.55, while Prestige Assurance declined by 3.03 per cent to close at N1.60, per cent.

Royal Exchange depreciated by 2.56 per cent to close at N1.90, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) declined by 1.88 per cent to close at N34.

Also, the total volume traded rose by 271.27 per cent to 2.251 billion units, valued at N20.968 billion, and exchanged in 21,513 deals. Transactions in the shares of eTranzact International topped the activity chart with 1.848 billion shares valued at N5.548 billion.

Access Holdings followed with 54.409 million shares worth N1.122 billion, while Zenith Bank traded 52.662 million shares valued at N3.160 billion.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 34.819 million shares valued at N3.020 billion, while Sterling Financial Holdings Company sold 25.083 million shares worth N179.532 million.