Shipping firms, terminals to suspend port charges increment

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has directed all shipping companies, agents and terminals operating in the country’s ports to suspend and refrain from implementing any review or upward adjustment of their charges until stakeholders are fully engaged.

The suspension follows freight agents’ protest on Monday and Tuesday, shutting down operations at the office of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in Apapa.

The protest followed an increase in shipping charges without proper engagement with stakeholders. MSC had adjusted its charges upward, reflecting an increase in Import Documentation Fee for 20ft containers from N45,000 to N58,500 and 40ft levies increased from N72,000 to N93,600.

Also, port additional charges for 20ft increased from N50,000 to N80,000, while 40ft container cost moved from N100,000 to N160,000. In a statement signed by the Head, Public Relations, NSC, Rebecca Ada, the Council clarified that the recent adjustment was approved strictly in accordance with its statutory mandate as the port economic regulator.

The Council affirmed that all tariff reviews were conducted in a transparent, structured, and well-defined regulatory process. According to the NSC, these processes included detailed technical and consultative engagement with affected service providers, aimed at examining the cost drivers, operational realities, investment obligations and regulatory compliance.

The council stressed that the engagements did not constitute automatic approvals; rather, they informed a broader evaluative process. NSC stated that final determinations were reached only after rigorous internal, technical, and financial assessments guided by empirical evidence, regulatory benchmarks and prevailing economic conditions.

“Notwithstanding, shipping companies, agents, and terminal operators are hereby directed to suspend any intended review of charges until they have duly consulted and engaged their stakeholders.

As the Port Economic Regulator, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council will wield the big stick against any port service providers disrupting port operations,” the council stated.

The Council emphasised that transparency, fairness, and stakeholder participation are fundamental principles underpinning port economic regulation in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dr Pius Akutah, further warned that the Council is empowered under its regulatory mandate to apply appropriate sanctions against defaulting operators, including enforcement measures provided for under relevant regulatory frameworks.

He encouraged constructive engagement, dialogue and compliance, warning that any service provider that proceeds with charge reviews without stakeholders’ engagement should be prepared to face decisive regulatory action.