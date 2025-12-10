SO&U celebrates FATE Foundation’s 25 years of impact on MSMEs

SO&U, one of Nigeria’s foremost marketing communications groups, has congratulated FATE Foundation on its 25th anniversary, celebrating the organization’s outstanding impact in empowering entrepreneurs and strengthening the country’s MSME ecosystem since 2000.

As a major partner of FATE Foundation, SO&U has consistently supported the organisation’s mission to inspire, equip and enable aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

Through collaborative projects and communication support, SO&U continues to amplify the Foundation’s programmes, success stories and contribution to national development, it said in a statement.

“This partnership is strengthened by a significant personal connection as SO&U’s Group Managing Director, Udeme Ufot, MFR, was honoured in 2012 as the FATE Model Entrepreneur Awardee, a prestigious recognition that underscores his visionary leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and commitment to building sustainable businesses.

“FATE Foundation continues to value and appreciate SO&U for consistently embodying the very principles it champions in innovation, resilience and enterprise-driven leadership,” the agency said.

The Silver Jubilee Celebration and Annual Awards held in Lagos brought together development partners, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and stakeholders to honour FATE Foundation’s remarkable journey.

The event also highlighted the Foundation’s far-reaching impact on job creation, business sustainability, and economic empowerment, with thousands of beneficiaries who have grown into thriving business owners and contributors to the Nigerian economy.

Group Managing Director, SO&U, Udeme Ufot, commended FATE Foundation for its unwavering commitment and transformative work, saying: “FATE Foundation has been an exceptional force for good in our society. For 25 years, it has empowered dreams, strengthened businesses, and created pathways to opportunities for countless Nigerians.

SO&U is honoured to partner with an organisation that is shaping the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria, and we remain committed to supporting their mission in the years ahead.”

He further noted that the Foundation’s story reflects the power of vision, collaboration, and consistent investment in human potential – values that align strongly with SO&U’s philosophy.

The 25th Anniversary and Annual award event also provided a platform for celebrating graduands, recognising partners, and outlining the Foundation’s forward-looking agenda for the next decade of enterprise support.