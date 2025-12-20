Stanbic IBTC rewards talented youths with N90m at fuze 4.0

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, turned up the energy in Nigeria’s creative scene at the finale of its FUZE Talent Show 4.0, spotlighting the innovation and artistry of the nation’s brightest young talents.

In a dramatic celebration of creativity and ambition, Stanbic IBTC distributed N90 million in prizes, its biggest prize pool yet, in recognition of excellence displayed by contestants.

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, expressed pride in the success of this year’s edition, highlighting the brand’s ongoing commitment to empowering young Nigerians.

“FUZE 4.0 truly lived up to its promise as ‘The Ultimate Show’, a platform that celebrates courage, creativity, and innovation. Every contestant who graced the stage reminded us of the extraordinary potential of Nigerian youths. At Stanbic IBTC, we are proud to continue creating opportunities that help young people dream bigger, think bolder, and achieve more. It is all about home-grown talent for us as we power the ‘made-in-Nigeria’ initiative.”

The 2025 edition drew over 6,000 entries nationwide and continued to inspire a new wave of innovation among young Nigerians in fashion, technology, dance, and music.

After weeks of intense competition, mentorship, and captivating performances, 12 finalists progressed to the final, where four exceptional individuals emerged as category winners: Oyindamola Timothy (Fashion), Steve Adeyemo (Tech), Uche Kalu (Dance), and Emmanuel Elijah (Music). Each winner received ₦10 million, along with mentorship opportunities, industry exposure, and support to advance their creative journeys.

Meanwhile, Stanbic IBTC also announced the FUZE Festival coming up today Saturday, 20 December 2025, with the theme – The Ultimate Show”.