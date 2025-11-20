Stanbic IBTC’s Together4ALimb celebrates 200 beneficiaries milestone

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of the Standard Bank Group, continues to reach new heights with its flagship corporate social investment initiative, Together4ALimb.

Since its launch in 2015, the transformative programme has brought hope and opportunity to children across Nigeria living with limb loss and this year, the initiative stands poised to support its 200 beneficiaries.

Every story has a heart, and for the children of the Together4ALimb initiative, that heart beats loudly with determination.

This year, 64 new beneficiaries will receive custom-fitted prosthetic limbs, along with an education trust worth N1.5 million each, designed to support their academic journey, the bank said.

The initiative reaches out to underserved children aged 0 to 18 years, whose lives have been irrevocably altered due to accidents, medical conditions or congenital disabilities.

The journey to the milestone has been one filled with challenges and triumphs. But the heart of the initiative remains unwavering – it extends far beyond mobility, it is about restoring confidence and nurturing potential.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha encapsulated the philosophy: “We are not just fitting limbs for underserved children living with limb loss; we are also enabling futures. Our Together4ALimb initiative reflects our belief that every child deserves an equal chance to live fully and pursue their dreams.”

One of the most remarkable aspects of Together4ALimb is its ability to transcend geographical boundaries.

Stanbic IBTC held the 11th edition of its Together4ALimb Walk on Saturday. The event, which has become a significant highlight of corporate social responsibility in Nigeria’s financial services industry, featured participants taking part in a symbolic walk in Victoria Island.

Chief Executive at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, emphasised the essence of #Together4ALimb as a symbol of shared humanity.

“As we walk with the children who continue to receive our support until they reach 18 years, we are reminded of the power of collective compassion and the impact of consistent support.

“This sentiment resonates throughout the initiative, illustrating how community-driven efforts can reshape lives and foster strength.

Beyond restoring physical mobility, #Together4ALimb is also a gateway to quality education, allowing children to dream of brighter futures. The program’s comprehensive approach considers both the physical and educational needs of vulnerable children, ensuring they are well-prepared for long-term success.

“It is a holistic endeavour, rooted in the belief that every child deserves not only the freedom to move but also the opportunity to learn and grow without limits,” he said.

As Stanbic IBTC celebrates this significant milestone in supporting its 200 beneficiaries, the commitment to expand its impact remains steadfast, the chief executive noted.

According to the group, the #Together4ALimb initiative embodies a profound belief that every child deserves a chance to thrive—beyond their circumstances and challenges.