Sterling Bank, PAU to strengthen non-oil export

Sterling Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) to certify graduates of its Non-Oil Export Academy.

The partnership underscores the bank’s commitment to diversifying Nigeria’s economy by supporting non-oil export growth, the bank said.

The agreement followed the recent launch of the Sterling Bank Non-Oil Export Academy, designed to position Nigerian exporters for global competitiveness.

The launch was preceded by a series of nationwide training in Lagos, Ondo and Kano states, culminating in a grand finale themed, ‘Excel in Non-Oil Export’.

The initiative aims to equip exporters with practical tools to thrive in international markets, thereby reducing Nigeria’s reliance on oil revenues.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, Managing Director and CEO, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, affirmed that the bank is intentional about creating an ecosystem where non-oil exporters are well-informed and equipped to advance national interests.

“We are not just training people to understand how to export; we want to train them to be competitive exporters of non-oil products.

“Our goal is to build a community of knowledgeable, certified, and confident exporters who can collaborate to solve challenges beyond their immediate capacity. Our North Star is to reach a point where hundreds of people have completed this programme and are ready to compete on a global scale,” he said.

Director, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Dr. Nneka Okekearu, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“Having spent the last twenty-three years deepening the competencies of entrepreneurs, we thoroughly understand what is needed and are excited to be part of this initiative,” she noted.

Dr Okekearu emphasised that the export market has been neglected for too long.

“With the right structure, standards, and mindset in place, entrepreneurs passing through this programme will help create not only a better Nigeria but more sustainable communities,” she added, noting that she looks forward to the case studies that will emerge from the programme’s participants.

Beyond sectoral outcomes, the initiative reinforces Sterling Bank’s commitment to support the development of human capital that positively shapes and impacts the wider economy. The Academy will run four cohorts within the year, commencing in 2026.

With this partnership, Sterling Bank and the Enterprise Development Centre are laying the foundation for a new generation of globally competitive Nigerian exporters, professionals equipped not only with knowledge, but with the certification, confidence and networks needed to scale.