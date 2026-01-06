Telcos deploy 2,800 sites to improve telephony service, says NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said 2,800 sites were deployed last year to improve the quality of service.

This came even as it assured Nigerians of improved telephony services this year, stressing that all hands are on deck to turn things around for the sector.

The NCC, in a document titled: ‘2026: Delivering Better Quality of Experience to the Nigerian Consumer’, and signed by the Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, said Nigeria’s telecommunications sector saw a return of investment momentum in 2025, with operators expanding network infrastructure and broadband penetration crossing the 50 per cent mark.

The NCC said operators deployed more than 2,800 new and upgraded sites in 2025, helping to lift broadband subscriptions to about 109.6 million by December, up from 96.3 million a year earlier. Broadband penetration rose to 50.58 per cent, compared with 44.43 per cent at the end of 2024.

The rebound marked a turning point after years of strained investment amid foreign exchange shortages, rising operating costs and infrastructure challenges. Still, the regulator acknowledged that service improvements have yet to be felt consistently by consumers across the country.

“While network performance is not yet where we want it to be in all locations, measurable improvements were recorded over the year,” Maida said.

He disclosed that Median 4G download speeds rose about 24 per cent to roughly 20 megabits per second, while average speeds increased 18 per cent to around 33 Mbps between December 2024 and December 2025. He said 4G networks now account for about 52 per cent of mobile connections nationwide, overtaking 2G, which still represented about 38 per cent.

The NCC highlighted 4G performance as the clearest indicator of everyday user experience, given that it remained the dominant broadband access technology in Nigeria.

Maida noted that as “we begin this New Year, our shared expectation is simple: better services that people can feel, delivered by a market that is fair, competitive and sustainable. If consumers do not experience reliable and affordable service, the sector loses trust, and if operators cannot invest sustainably, the sector cannot grow.

“When this balance is right, trust is built, investment flows, innovation thrives, and more Nigerians can participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

“The shared ambition aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s ambition to build a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.”

Maida reiterated the commitment of NCC to a healthy communications sector, which also means ensuring that services deliver fair value, while the market remains commercially viable for continued investment and expansion.

“We also recognise that market forces alone cannot deliver connectivity everywhere, we will therefore leverage data and evidence to identify ideas, where connectivity remains limited and apply the right mix of incentives, partnerships, and tools to extend access.

“Our aim is clear: to ensure that no Nigerian is excluded from the digital era because of where they live or their socio-economic circumstances,” he stated.