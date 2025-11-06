Ten varsities for CGMA Business Leader Challenge

Sixty teams from 10 Nigerian universities have entered the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-organised CGMA Business Leader Challenge for 2025. The challenge is a fast-paced and vibrant regional business competition aimed at aspiring finance and business leaders by CIMA, the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants.



During the yearly competition, the third in the series, the participating teams will tackle real-world business challenges and present their solutions to a panel of Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA designation holders) and seasoned accounting, finance, and business professionals, a statement from the organisers disclosed.



The CGMA Business Leader Challenge offers young Nigerian talents a valuable platform to sharpen their business acumen, strengthen their leadership and decision-making capabilities, and enhance their critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills, while showcasing their potential as future finance and business leaders.



“At CIMA, we are passionate about supporting the growth of future leaders in finance and business. Hosting the third edition of the CGMA Business Leader Challenge in Nigeria is a proud moment for us, especially after the incredible response to last year’s competition.

Related News

which brought together 57 ambitious teams,” Ijeoma Anadozie, Associate Director, Nigeria at the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said.



“We are confident this year’s participants will bring the same energy and drive, gaining invaluable experience in teamwork, communication, and leadership along the way,” she added.



The varsity competition has witnessed a remarkable growth from the maiden edition, which had 30 teams, to the 60 teams that will compete in this year’s challenge. The competition is expected to run through to November, and the final will be held in December when five teams will compete for the grand prize, including CGMA Finance Leadership Programme and an opportunity to intern at a leading corporate organisation.