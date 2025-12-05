Terra emerges top at the consumer value awards

Brands may compete loudly for visibility, but only a few rise to the level of genuine consumer affection, and Terra Seasoning Cube is one of those brands. The brand has made its mark through the taste, trust, and the everyday moments that it elevates in Nigerian kitchens. That story took on a new shine at the 4th edition of the Consumer Value Awards held on Wednesday, 26th November 2025, where Terra emerged as the Best Seasoning Brand with an overwhelming 76% of consumer votes.

The Consumer Value Awards has grown as one of Nigeria’s most credible recognition platforms, operating strictly on a transparent, consumer-led system where Nigerians nominate and vote for the brands that truly deliver value. It was within this trusted framework that the selection process began earlier in the year, when the organisers opened nominations to consumers and industry stakeholders across the country. Nigerians were invited to put forward brands they believed had stayed true to their promises, and Terra Seasoning Cube quickly gained multiple nominations, an early sign that its impact was deeply felt across households and regions.

When voting remained open for over two months, consumers once again demonstrated their loyalty and trust. In this highly competitive category, Terra surged ahead, capturing 76% of the total votes, clearly outshining other brands and reaffirming its position at the heart of everyday cooking experiences in Nigerian homes. The importance of this recognition lies in the brand values, real consumers, real votes, and real satisfaction.

A key part of Terra Cube’s success lies in its understanding of Nigeria’s diverse culinary preferences. Food in Nigeria is colourful, expressive, and deeply tied to culture, and Terra has crafted flavours that speak to these realities. The brand offers distinct variants such as Jollof, Beef, and Chicken, giving consumers the freedom to choose what best complements their meals.

According to Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, “This recognition is one we truly value.

Our consumers have expressed satisfaction with our products over the years, but this award is particularly special because it comes directly from their votes. We are grateful to the organisers for creating this transparent platform where consumers can spotlight the brands they value. At Terra, we have always kept consumer interest at the core of everything we do, and we are not relenting.”

Beyond taste, Terra has built an emotional connection through its Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste campaign and the activities of the Terra Unwrap Joy Squad, which have reached communities across Nigeria. These efforts have strengthened the brand’s relationship with consumers in ways that go beyond the kitchen.

This award validates that connection. It reflects how strongly consumers resonate with Terra’s authenticity, consistency, and commitment to delivering joy in every cube.

Terra Seasoning Cube is made up of wholesome, carefully sourced essential ingredients specially designed to meet the discerning Nigerian consumers’ needs in every meal, offering great taste, flavour, and aroma for that unique cuisine experience. Every meal cooked with Terra guarantees an enjoyable meal and a rich signature homemade taste experience. Available in Beef, Chicken, and Jollof flavours, in various consumer-friendly pack sizes nationwide.