TGIPay launches in Nigeria, aims to redefine digital payments across Africa

A next-generation fintech startup revolutionising how businesses collect and process payments in Africa, TGIPay, has launched its operations in Nigeria.

The launch event, held in Lagos, brought together top industry players, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies, including representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It marked a bold step in TGIPay’s mission to build a secure, intelligent, and inclusive payment ecosystem for Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.

With TGIPay, businesses can now access a unified payment platform that supports multiple payment channels, from cards and bank transfers to USSD and bank accounts, all from one easy-to-use dashboard. The platform offers real-time settlements, instant transaction notifications, and developer-friendly APIs for easy integration.

Speaking at the launch, TGIPay Chief Executive Officer, Gbolahan Raji, said the company’s goal is to bridge the gap between financial inclusion and digital transformation across Africa.

“TGIPay is more than a payment gateway, it’s a catalyst for growth,” he explained. “We’re empowering businesses with tools that make payments fast, transparent, and reliable. Our goal is to restore trust in digital transactions while supporting the continent’s vision for financial inclusion.”

Also speaking, TGIPay Chairman, Olumide Adebowale, shared the emotional backstory behind the company’s creation.

“Africa’s payment landscape is evolving rapidly, and TGIPay is here to set a new standard of excellence,” Adebowale said. “Our partnerships with banks, fintechs, and regulators show our long-term commitment to building sustainable solutions that simplify commerce and foster trust.

This is a dream that began over 30 years ago, and to see it become reality today is truly fulfilling. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who played a role in making this vision a success.”

TGIPay’s infrastructure is designed for reliability and scale, ensuring uptime even in regions with unstable internet or power access. Its PCI DSS–certified system ensures bank-grade security, while its hybrid online/offline capability bridges the gap between digital and physical commerce, a major advantage for small and medium-sized businesses across Nigeria and Africa.

Chief Technology Officer of TGIPay, Mr. Tanitoluwa Adebowale, spoke extensively on the company’s technology-first approach.

“Our goal from day one was to build a platform that doesn’t just process payments but anticipates risks, ensures reliability, and scales intelligently. Every line of code at TGIPay reflects our commitment to performance, data integrity, and security. This product represents our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are excited to see how it will positively impact our customers and the market. We are obsessed with creating technology that serves people, safely and seamlessly.”

Echoing this sentiment, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimus AI, Mr. Lanre Adelanwa Basamta, praised TGIPay’s dedication to building a secure and resilient infrastructure.

“TGIPay’s intentionality toward data protection and user security is impressive. Their architecture shows deep respect for customer trust, a quality that sets them apart in today’s fintech landscape. It’s refreshing to see a platform built with such precision and foresight.”

As TGIPay begins its expansion into other African markets, its vision remains clear: to simplify payments, build trust, and accelerate Africa’s digital financial inclusion journey.