Tokenized Real-World Assets: The Next Big Thing in African Investing

Ebube Ojimadu is the Head of Product at Quidax, one of Africa’s most influential digital asset exchanges powering seamless crypto access for users in more than 70 countries. She oversees the full product strategy and execution across Quidax’s consumer and business platforms, which have collectively processed billions of dollars in transactions.

A product leader known for shaping high-scale fintech experiences, Ebube manages a team of product managers driving innovation across digital assets, payments, liquidity, and global money movement. She has played a central role in redefining how customers on the continent buy, sell, and use digital assets, simplifying complex infrastructure into intuitive products that work reliably at scale.

Her work sits at the intersection of financial technology, user experience, and emerging markets. With a proven record of delivering market-defining products, Ebube blends strategic clarity with strong execution discipline. She is deeply committed to building technology that expands financial access, strengthens trust in digital finance, and supports the next wave of African fintech growth.

For years, one simple fact has shaped the African investment landscape: even when there are good opportunities, they are hard to get to, expensive to get into, or stuck behind old systems.

Governments, institutions, and a small group of wealthy investors can still only get their hands on high-quality assets like infrastructure-linked income products, regulated credit pools, and institutional-grade real estate.

That reality is slowly changing.

Tokenized RWAs are changing the way we create, own, and trade value. This isn’t just a trend; it’s a change in the structure of African markets that would change how money flows into them from all over the world. RWAs fit perfectly into our economic profile for a continent where investors want stability, reliable yields, and clear products.

Tokenized treasury products, yield-bearing credit pools, commodity-backed tokens, and fractional real estate structures are becoming more popular around the world. This asset class has been proven by BlackRock, JPMorgan, Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane, and ONDO Finance on a large scale that can’t be ignored. Different global studies, from BCG to Citi, say that tokenized assets could be worth trillions of dollars by 2030.

Africa needs to see this as a chance, not a long-term trend.

Why RWAs are a good idea for Africa

1. They open up access that hasn’t been possible before.

To buy government bonds or institutional-grade assets in most African markets, you have to meet a high minimum. Tokenization makes it easier for people to get into the market by allowing large assets to stand in for many smaller digital units. It also keeps regulatory oversight.

This makes it possible for regular people to invest with smaller amounts, which the old system was never meant to do.

2. They make things more liquid, which is one of Africa’s biggest problems.

Liquidity has always been a problem with the way African markets are set up. It could take days or weeks to get out of a position, and some instruments don’t even have secondary markets.

Tokenized infrastructure can make marketplaces that are open 24/7 and settle faster, but only if regulators agree.

The end result is that it’s easier to get in and out and prices are found more easily.

3. They give investors from all over the world a clear, open way in.

Africa doesn’t have enough capital, but investors around the world are looking for yield and diversification.

Tokenized structures make African assets easier to evaluate, trust, and access around the world by providing standardized, auditable wrappers.

4. They earn trust by being open and honest.

One of the biggest problems with investing on the continent is trust.

When built right, tokenized assets work on systems where cash flows, collateral, and performance data can be checked on-chain or through digital attestations.

This makes things easier and builds trust again, especially for diaspora, foreign funds, and institutions.

You can already see the momentum.

It’s still early in Africa’s tokenization wave, but the first signs are strong.

Fintechs are looking into tokenized treasury products that can give retail investors a return.

Real estate developers are trying out fractional structures for buyers from other countries.

Commodity traders are also looking into blockchain-based warehouse receipts as a way to get better financing.

Banks and exchanges are trying out tokenized bonds to make settlement better.

Mauritius is already a center for tokenized fund vehicles.

Adoption is happening even faster all over the world:

Franklin Templeton’s tokenized fund keeps growing.

Onyx, JP Morgan’s blockchain-based settlement network, handles billions of dollars.

The BUIDL tokenized fund from BlackRock was a turning point for institutional commitment.

Real-world yield works on-chain with the help of Ondo Finance, Backed, Centrifuge, and Maple.

This is no longer just a theory.

That’s where the world is going.

What Success Might Look Like in African Markets

1. A new wave of investment products that are open to everyone

For the first time, millions of Africans will be able to use regulated, income-generating tools at low entry points.

This is the next step in making everyone financially included.

2. Better secondary markets for African assets

Investors from both Africa and other countries will be more interested in African assets if the infrastructure and liquidity improve.

Better price discovery leads to more participation, which leads to more capital formation.

3. Clear rules and participation from institutions

With examples from around the world, licensed exchanges, banks, asset managers, and brokers will be able to offer these kinds of products within legal frameworks as regulators get more comfortable with tokenization.

4. It will be easier for diaspora and global investors to take part.

There is disagreement among the diaspora about investing back home.

Tokenization makes it easier for people to invest across borders by creating clear, standard rules.

What Builders Should Be Doing Right Now

1. Work with regulators from the start

The winners will design within the rules from the start.

2. Focus on real yield, not speculation.

Investors in Africa like things to be stable. Tokenized T-bills, credit funds, project finance, and real estate income products are much more interesting than assets that go up and down in value.

3. Connect with the real world

Tokenized assets need to work with banking, payments, custody, and compliance, not live in a separate world.

4. Start thinking about the whole world

When African assets can be invested in around the world, that’s when the real opportunity arises. That means that custody, reporting, security, and governance must be of international quality.

Africa Has a Rare Chance.

Tokenized real-world assets are a perfect fit for three of Africa’s most important economic needs: more investment options, more liquidity, and more trust.

The continent is young, connected to the internet, and always looking for more yield. Tokenization opens the door to a level of capital formation that has never been seen before.

If African markets take advantage of this change, the continent will not only attract new types of investment, but it will also set the tone for how the world participates in African growth.

RWAs are not the way of the future.

They are already here.

Africa has every reason to be in charge of the next ten years.