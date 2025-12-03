UBA lights up Marina, projects strong economic outlook for 2026

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Monday, December 1, inaugurated the Christmas season with its annual lighting ceremony at its Marina headquarters in Lagos, marking the commencement of the festive period with messages of hope and optimism about Nigeria’s economy.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, used the ceremony to commend recent economic policy interventions while painting a picture of renewed confidence in the country’s financial landscape.

“We have seen a turnaround in the economy of this country,” Alawuba said at the ceremony. The bank chief highlighted several positive indicators that have emerged in recent months, noting that inflation rates have declined, exchange rates have stabilised and liquidity has improved significantly within the financial system.

Drawing from his recent address at the Bankers’ Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Alawuba praised the collaborative efforts of monetary and fiscal authorities. He particularly acknowledged the Central Bank Governor, Yemi Cardoso, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, for what he described as excellent work in changing the economy positively.

The UBA chief executive pointed to tangible improvements in consumer welfare, noting that rice prices have fallen compared to the previous year. These developments, he explained, stem from the coordinated implementation of multi-policy frameworks combining monetary and fiscal measures.

“The economy is now on solid ground,” he asserted, adding that GDP growth rates have shown improvement. He also referenced recent statements by the Central Bank Governor indicating expectations of declining interest rates in 2026, which would further stimulate economic growth.

Looking ahead, Alawuba’s message centred on hope: “This Christmas is a season of hope. If we can continue on this trend, if the government continues to implement these policies, then things will be a lot better for Nigeria.”

The ceremony itself was more than a symbolic gesture. Alawuba emphasised that the lighting represented UBA’s commitment to being “light unto the world, creating an environment of light, of hope, of joy, an environment of love and sharing”.

Beyond the illumination of Marina, the bank announced plans to extend charity and gift-sharing activities to communities surrounding its headquarters, recognising those who have been part of the institution’s journey throughout the year.

For UBA’s customers, the bank is offering a range of discounts accessible via the company’s website. According to the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, these discounts are designed to support customers’ enjoyment during the festive season by easing financial pressure.

“We think that it’s very important that people are happy over this season. They don’t feel stretched and we want to support people’s enjoyment,” Ladipo explained, encouraging customers to watch for announcements about the discount programme. She described the lighting ceremony as symbolic of the institution’s readiness to rethink, re-energise, and prepare for the coming year.

The lighting ceremony also served as a platform for acknowledging the bank’s expansive operations across the continent. UBA currently operates in 24 countries across four continents, and Alawuba confirmed that similar celebrations are being replicated across all its locations.

“UBA is one everywhere,” he stated. “Whatever you are seeing we are doing here, we are doing that in all the 24 countries where we have presence.”

During the ceremony, Alawuba also expressed gratitude to various stakeholders who have contributed to the bank’s success. He thanked the bank’s customer base spread across 24 countries and four continents, the bank’s 25,000 staff members and their families, and the board of directors led by Chairman Tony Elumelu.