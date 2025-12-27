Uk-based Nigerian launches app to document experiences

A UK-based Nigerian, Deborah Omen,has launched a new App, My legacy Journals. Omeni who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Debbie Ignites Innovations Limited and the Founder of My Legacy Journals, said the app will reshape how families, founders, and communities preserve their stories. She said the platform transforms personal documentation into a lasting, intentional legacy.

“My Legacy Journals allows users to securely capture and store their life stories, lessons, and experiences using rich multimedia formats, including written entries, voice recordings, images, and videos.”

Omeni explained that one of its defining features is a next-of-kin access system that ensures personal narratives, guidance, and critical information is released to trusted recipients at the right time.

She said the platform is built around intentional remembrance. “It serves families seeking to preserve generational history, first-generation founders looking to pass down business values and knowledge, parents hoping to leave guidance for their children, and individuals navigating health or memory challenges who want their voices preserved.”

She added that she would be hosting the Vision and Legacy Awakening Summit 2026, taking place in Birmingham, UK, alongside the official launch of the app on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

She said the summit, themed “Write It Forward,” blends wellbeing, storytelling, identity, purpose-building, and intergenerational connection into an immersive experience designed to encourage intentional living and legacy creation.