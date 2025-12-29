Underwriter repositions brand to drive market growth

AllCO Insurance Plc has unveiled a refreshed brand identity as part of a strategic repositioning aimed at driving innovation, expanding market reach, and supporting the long-term development of Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The rebrand comes amid growing pressure on insurers to rebuild public confidence, expand insurance penetration, and respond to a younger, technology-driven customer base.

Beyond visual changes, the company said the new identity reflects a broader organisational shift towards digitalisation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric product design.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Fajemirokun, described the rebrand as a deliberate response to structural changes within the insurance market.

“This refresh represents a renewed mindset. It speaks to our ambition to build an institution that meets today’s expectations while anticipating tomorrow’s risks,” he said.

Fajemirokun noted that while AllCO’s delivery channels and outlook are being modernised, its core values of trust, reliability, and protection remain unchanged.

He added that the new identity positions the company to engage more effectively with emerging market segments, particularly younger Nigerians seeking flexible, digitally enabled insurance solutions, while retaining long-standing policyholders.

On the technology front, the Chief Digital and Information Officer, Olusanjo Shodimu, said the rebrand aligns with ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and data-driven processes.