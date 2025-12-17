Union Bank celebrates Nigerians’ resilience with ‘Endless Possibilities’ campaign

Union Bank of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to the resilient Nigerian spirit with the launch of its Endless Possibilities Campaign, positioning the initiative as a tribute to the determination and ambition that enable Nigerians to thrive despite economic, social and political challenges.

Anchored on the popular expression ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last’, the campaign recognises what the bank describes as the can-do spirit of everyday Nigerians and their capacity to see opportunity where obstacles exist. They explained that the theme reflects the fighting spirit of individuals who continue to pursue growth and success in the face of adversity.

Drawing on its 108-year history, the bank said it has consistently aligned itself with the Nigerian narrative by enabling success for past, present and future generations through what it described as simpler, smarter banking.

Through its products, services and community initiatives, Union Bank noted that it has served as a financial partner supporting customers at different stages of life and across generations.

The Endless Possibilities Campaign, according to the bank, tells a story of pride, respect and optimism, while reaffirming its commitment to empower customers to realise their ambitions and fulfil their dreams.

Commenting on the aim of the campaign, the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank, Olufunmilola Aluko, said the initiative was designed to connect with Nigerians beyond symbolism.

“Union Bank wants to go beyond surface level representation and connect with Nigerians on a profoundly human level. We have always seen ourselves not just as a financial institution, but as a reliable partner on everyday people’s journey,” she said.

Aluko explained that the campaign celebrates a wide spectrum of Nigerians and the values they share. “Through this campaign, we aim to celebrate every Nigerian, from the corporate achiever to the artisan, the dreamer and the doer, showcasing the shared values that unite us, such as resilience, creativity, ambition and pride,” she added.

She described the campaign as an affirmation of the bank’s belief in the Nigerian story and its enduring spirit of courage and determination, stressing that Union Bank would continue to support the evolution and transformation of Nigerians.

According to her, this support would be delivered through digital platforms, SME support, youth focused initiatives and community impact projects that enable success for customers.

Union Bank says it remains steadfast in supporting Nigerians as they pursue their aspirations, whether they are corporate professionals, farmers, technology entrepreneurs or tailors, noting that it is positioned to deliver services that foster meaningful impact and sustained growth.