‘West African ports burden shipowners with high stowaway cost’

There are growing concerns as port authorities in West Africa are imposing heavy fines and repatriation costs on shipping companies over stowaway incidents, even as the region is being identified as a global hotspot for stowaway embarkations.

According to data from the International Group of P&I Clubs (IGP&I) and the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS), African ports account for almost 60 per cent of all stowaway embarkations recorded between 2019 and 2023.

Affected vessels include bulk carriers, container ships, general cargo vessels, car carriers and other ship types, as stowaways conceal themselves in empty containers, cargo holds and even rudder areas, locations difficult to access and inspect.

The China P&I Club recently disclosed that port authorities in most West African countries require shipowners to solely bear the cost of repatriating stowaways, which include fines, visa and ticket fees, escort personnel expenses and medical treatment.

The insurer revealed that some port authorities demand prepayment of all related charges before allowing stowaways to disembark or detaining vessels until payments are made.

According to the IGP&I, the cost of a stowaway incident has risen to nearly $30,000 per case and about $10,000 per stowaway.

The group added that shipowners often incur higher costs than those covered by P&I Clubs, and are likely to incur several associated expenses that are uninsured, in addition to the deductibles.

A recent circular by the BUDD Group on fees and fines at West African ports stated that shipping companies are required to pay a $5,000 fine for disembarking a non-Ghanaian stowaway at Ghanaian ports, imposed by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

Also, an additional $5,000 fine is levied by the Ghana Immigration Service, bringing the total to $10,000 per stowaway.

The group noted that costs escalate significantly when multiple stowaways are involved, as accommodation, security, guarding and repatriation arrangements become more complex and riskier.

It also cited a case in Gabon where multiple authorities, including the Office of the Ports and Harbours Authority of Gabon and the immigration officials, imposed fines totaling $80,000 on a shipowner.

The group stated that the vessel was allowed to sail only after the prepayment of all repatriation costs.

In Nigeria, the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) criticised the imposition of a $2,000 fine for each stowaway found onboard vessels by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Chairman of SAN, Boma Alabi, described the policy as punitive and grossly unfair, arguing that shipping companies are themselves victims of persistent security breaches at Nigerian ports.

Alabi said the stowaway problem has worsened shipping lines’ frustration, noting that about 15 ships berth in Nigeria yearly, with an average of three stowaways apprehended onboard every week.

Data from Africa Risk Compliance (ARC) Limited indicate that managing stowaways who gain access to vessels and remain undetected before departure in the Gulf of Guinea region is extremely costly.

ARC estimates the average cost at $17,100 per incident and $6,600 per stowaway.