Why Dubai real estate market is attractive to Nigerians, others

Chief Executive Officer of the Premiere Immigration and Advisory, Dr Jane Kimemia, has revealed that the Dubai property sector continues to be an attractive market to Nigerian investors and others due to significant high rental yields, improved security the country, and confidence in the market.

She noted that in 2024, statistics showed that up to 6,000 new dollar millionaires moved into Dubai and the country has now become a host to over 85,000-dollar millionaires, a trend still continuing. Kimemia spoke on the sidelines of the Binghatti Africa Property Show, powered by Loft & Keys and The Premiere Immigration & Advisory, exploring the country’s most exclusive real estate opportunities.

“You have British people moving into Dubai in numbers, you’ve got the Indians moving and buying into Dubai and living in Dubai, you’ve got the Chinese, you’ve got Ukrainians, you’ve got Russians, you’ve got Africans across different nationalities moving into Dubai. Dubai was voted in 2024 as the fifth safest city in the world by various reports.

“That means security, quality of life and stability in terms of an economic climb. There is continued interest across high-net-worth individuals and ultra-high-net-worth individuals moving into Dubai, a huge tourist population as well. If you look at the yields, the rental yields for Dubai are significantly higher than other capitals. For example, if you look at the rental yields across cities like London, it would be about 2.7% of the cost of the units.

AAABut in Dubai, if you look at the projections and the reality of the rentals, we’re looking at rental yields of 8-9% of the total cost of the property. So those are really attracting high yields. So that is a return on investment,” She said.

According to her, the base of investment is also stable in terms of currency, hence fostering wealth retention and capital preservation. She added that there is no property tax, capital gains tax, and no income tax, adding that property processes are digitalised, sale purchase agreement easy and property transfer is straightforward.She explained that with the current situation of currency in Nigeria, clients are still very interested in the opportunity to invest in Dubai to diversify their real estate portfolios into a stable currency that will give them dollar flows consistently and obviously of a strong base of economy.

“Dubai is going to be home to the biggest airport in the world. Dubai is going to be home to the largest shopping mall in the world, the financial capital of the world. That means there’s going to be continued appreciation, continued assurance or return on investment. We are talking about the transport system, the infrastructure and very importantly, the location of Dubai. It’s right in the middle-the Middle East, She said. Chairman of Loft & Keys and The Premiere Immigration and Advisory, Chief Austin Albert, who also spoke at the forum showcasing iconic Dubai properties in Abuja and Lagos, revealed an immersive dive into Dubai’s thriving property market — spotlighting architectural designs, high-yield investment opportunities, and exclusive developer offerings.

He emphasised Binghatti’s unique competitive advantage in the market, stressing that Binghatti is fully vertically integrated, manufacturing its own metal, wood, glass, and joinery across three factories.

“This in-house control enables them to deliver 30-storey towers in as little as 11 months. The developer’s track record includes 79 projects, with 53 completed and over 20,000 residential units delivered timely without delays or cancellations. Financial performance has been equally impressive, with a 145 per cent surge in nine-month net profit to AED 2.66 billion in 2025,” he said. Binghatti’s Head of Business Development, Adel Azzam, noted the firm has launched 18 new projects this year, offering opportunities for both short and long-term investors.

For Nigerian participants, the investment proposition centres on dollar-denominated returns in a tax-free environment. Properties range from studio apartments priced at approximately $180,000 to larger units, with yearly capital appreciation estimated between eight to twelve per cent and rental yields of nine to 12 per cent.

Azzam said: “Gone are the days where you invest in real estate and wait for a long time before receiving dividends. With Binghatti, in 14 to 16 months, they finish the project with a minimum of 25 per cent capital appreciation.”

He pointed to Dubai’s economic stability as a key draw, noting the dirham has maintained a fixed rate of 3.67 to the dollar for 15 years. He also cited Dubai’s competitive pricing, with average costs of $550 per square foot compared to over $2,000 in London. Head of Sales for Binghatti’s African team, Joseph Abimbola, announced special incentives for Nigerian buyers, including a 50/50 payment plan and exclusive discounts designed to facilitate property ownership.