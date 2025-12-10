Yuletide: NIWA, LASWA issue safety directives to boat operators

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have introduced a proactive safety campaign aimed at improving inland waterways transportation and reducing accidents during the yuletide season travel surge.

The joint “Ember Months” safety campaign comes amid the traditional surge in water transport activity in December, as travellers rely heavily on boats to beat road congestion and move between riverine communities and key waterfronts.

Both agencies, in a statement, issued new operational directives to commercial and private boat operators, mandating the compulsory provision and enforcement of the use of certified life jackets for all passengers.

Operators are also required to maintain accurate passenger manifests before every trip, conduct routine vessel and engine checks before departure and adhere strictly to passenger and weight limits.

To curb night-time accidents, LASWA and NIWA directed that boat operations to avoid commercial trips after 7:00 p.m.

The agencies also mandated that only certified and licensed captains should operate passenger vessels, while operators must monitor weather advisories and suspend services when conditions are deemed unsafe.

Both agencies also mandated passengers to support safe travel efforts by properly wearing life jackets, boarding boats only at authorised jetties, refraining from pressuring captains to speed, and promptly reporting unsafe practices immediately to LASWA and NIWA officials.

To enforce compliance, LASWA and NIWA have set up joint Search and Rescue teams, alongside Water Guards, to intensify patrols and surveillance along the busy waterways and terminals throughout the festive period.

The agencies reaffirmed their commitment to working with transport operators and other stakeholders to ensure a safe, reliable and accident-free water transport experience across Lagos