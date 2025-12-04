20 bag first class as Summit varsity graduates 319

The management of Summit University, Offa, in Kwara State, has certified 319 students worthy of graduation in its fifth and sixth Combined Convocation exercise.

The Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof Abiodun Musa Aibinu, told newsmen in the school’s conference room, on Wednesday, that the school is majorly concerned with celebrating excellence, awarding degrees to deserving graduands, conferring honorary doctorate degrees and presenting special prizes to outstanding achievers.

“This convocation symbolises our steady progress, our determination to build a world-class Institution and our commitment to producing graduates who can lead locally and compete globally,” he explained.

Of the graduating figures, 20 bag First Class Honours, representing 8.2 per cent of the population; 164 are in the Second Class Upper Division, representing 49.8 per cent.

For the Second Class Lower Division, Prof. Aibinu said 108 graduands fall in this category, representing 33.9 per cent.

He said 25 that represent 7.8 per cent of bag Third Class, while only one student graduated with an Ordinary Pass.

He said, “This distribution reflects a commendable level of academic excellence with more than half of the graduands finishing in the top classifications and an exceptionally low proportion in the lower categories.”

He said that the event, to run through December 3-6, marks another milestone in the steady growth, renewed confidence, and strengthened reputation of the University.

“Since the maiden convocation, Summit University has continued to advance on all fronts. Our commitment to academic excellence, moral discipline and innovation-driven service has remained unwavering.

“To begin with, the University has strengthened its academic capacity through the approval and expansion of our programmes,” he stated.

He, however, disclosed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full operational approval to eight departments, “allowing us to broaden access to quality higher education in key disciplines.

“Students admitted into these programmes have now reached 200 level, reflecting two years of successful progression since the commencement of their studies and underscoring the robustness of our academic framework.

“We have also commenced new postgraduate programmes in selected fields, thereby strengthening our research capability and building a pipeline of highly skilled professionals who will contribute to national development.

“Furthermore, preparations are now at an advanced stage for the commencement of academic programmes in Health Sciences and Law.

“These programmes are scheduled to begin within the next few months and will position Summit University as a comprehensive institution capable of addressing critical national manpower needs,” he explained.

Aibinu informed that varsity had secured an interim licence for Summit University FM Radio, “this development is a strategic addition to our communication media training, community engagement and student development efforts.

“The radio station will serve as a platform for educational programming, youth mentorship, community enlightenment and responsible journalism. It will also enhance hands-on learning experiences for our students in Mass Communication and related fields,” he stressed.