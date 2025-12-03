76 FUTO students bag first class

Dangote, Akume to be conferred with D.Litt, D.MT (HC)

Otti to deliver Pre-convocation lecture

76 graduating students of the Federal University of Technology are to be conferred with first class degrees during its 37th convocation ceremony on Friday, December 5.

Also, Alhaji Aligo Dangote and the Secretary to the Federal Government, George Akume, would be awarded D.MT and D.Litt Honorary Causa (HC) during this weekend’s event, on Saturday, December 6. Also, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma is to be awarded D.MT (HC).

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution, Prof. Nnenna Oti, disclosed this on Tuesday during a pre-convocation briefing at the institution’s Council Chamber.

According to the 8th substantive VC, the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, would deliver a Pre-convocation lecture titled, “Beyond Oil, Exploring Alternative Revenue Potentials for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in Nigeria.” on Thursday.

Oti, a professor of Soil Science, informed that 3,366 and 542 fresh students would be admitted into the first degrees and higher degrees respectively during the ceremony.

She used the opportunity to disclose the achievements recorded and challenges encountered since she assumed office four years ago.

“Anchored on my administrative and philosophical mantra of consolidating the culture of excellence, I provided compassionate and inspiring leadership guided by the principles of good governance, strict adherence to the rule of law, equity and fairness, inclusivity, transparency, accountability and efficient service delivery.”

“In the last four and half years, my administration has verifiably turned around for good the fortunes of our dear university through sustained academic growth, physical infrastructural development, enhanced staff and students’ welfare, financial discipline, increased internally generated Revenue (IGR), improved Host Community and labour relations, increased industrial harmony and a renewed momentum to raise the university’s corporate profile on national and global stage,” she disclosed.

Oti expressed joy that FUTO was ranked 14 in the country by the Times Higher Education, the world University Ranking Agency, while its graduates were ranked second in a recent National Employability Index assessment, just as it emerged third in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Funds in the 2024 grant circle.

Under her watch, she noted that a significant improvement was recorded in the academic contents and programmes of the university in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC’s) templates in line with the global trends, through the courses and enhancement of curriculum of some existing programmes and successful resource verification and accreditation, and the establishment of 17 new academic programmes, and affiliation with the Federal College of Orthopaedic Technology, Igbobi, Lagos, for the establishment of full-time mode of the B. Tech. Prosthetics.

Others are the Orthotics Programme, as well as the establishment of FUTO career services and counselling centre (CSCC) for advising and counselling students on their career choices.

She informed that the institution had scaled through the NUC’s professional and global accreditation hurdle; gained international recognition and accreditation with an increase in admission quota/carrying capacities.

Others are the expansion of ICT infrastructure and power infrastructure, promotion of staff and students’ welfare and development programmes, as well as mentoring and motivation of students in academic and sports competitions, culminating in nationally and internationally recognitions.

Challenges facing FUTO, she lamented, included lack of perimeter fence round the university; lack of staff quarters and accommodation within the university campus; deplorable state of internal roads and major access roads to the university; and inadequate buildings and facilities at the newly established College of Medicine.

Other challenges are inadequate hostel accommodation to meet the rising student population among others.