Academy reaffirms commitment to widen access to global education

Global Relocation Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to widening access to global education

Global Relocation Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to widening access to global education ahead of its conference, tagged “Campaign 5,000.”

The Ibadan-based organisation said its goal is to equip at least 5,000 people with practical information that can improve their chances of securing funded opportunities in the United States and Europe.

Speaking ahead of the programme, the Acting Chief Operating Officer and Programme Director of the academy, Mr Oluwagbenga Orolu, said the six-day virtual conference scheduled for December 1 to 6, 2025, is expected to attract participants from across Nigeria and other African countries.

He noted that it is targeted at students, fresh graduates, and working professionals.

Orolu explained that the sessions are designed to help participants understand scholarship requirements, avoid common errors, and create realistic application plans.

“Campaign 5000 is designed to be the biggest virtual education movement we have organised so far. We want every participant to leave with clarity, confidence, and a workable plan to gain admission into a foreign university without unnecessary waste of time or money,” he said.

The conference, he said, will run through six sessions that cover scholarship searches, preparation of academic documents, and region-specific application techniques.

His words: “Participants will be guided on how to apply for funded graduate programmes in the United States and low-tuition options in parts of Europe where annual costs range from about five hundred to five thousand euros.

“Speakers will also explain how to prepare academic CVs, write Statements of Purpose that meet international standards, and navigate visa requirements, document verification, and embassy procedures.

“The line-up of speakers includes a United States-based scholar who previously secured a fully funded graduate position through teaching and research assistantships. The scholar is expected to explain how prospective students can contact professors, write competitive applications, and apply directly for funding. Another contributor, a Europe-based graduate who gained admission into low-cost universities in France, Poland and Hungary, will share experiences on identifying schools that offer flexible financial arrangements for Nigerian applicants.”

Orolu will deliver the opening and closing remarks, with a focus on how improved access to global education can position Nigerians for stronger international careers and long-term value creation.

According to the academy, the programme is timely because many Nigerians lose opportunities each year due to misinformation and incomplete guidance on application procedures. Campaign 5000 is intended to close that gap by offering a structured learning experience that can help applicants prepare ahead of the Spring and Fall 2026 admission cycles.

“Scholarships are not about luck or personal connections. They are about strategy, preparation, and understanding what universities are looking for. Our aim is to bring that strategy directly to Nigerian households this December,” Orolu said.

The conference is open to recent graduates, NYSC members, teachers, nurses, other professionals seeking advancement, parents who are considering study abroad options for their children, and entrepreneurs exploring international qualifications.

Participation is free but requires registration. The academy urges interested individuals to follow Global Relocation Academy on Instagram, Facebook and X for updates and access to session links.