Adamawa govt approves N2.7b for 100 students to study in Turkey

The Adamawa State Government has approved the ratification of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administrative approval for the sponsorship of 100 indigenes to pursue master’s degrees in Turkey, at a total cost exceeding N2.7 billion.

‎This decision was reached at the 22nd meeting of the State Executive Council held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Yola, and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.

‎Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy James Iliya explained that the scholarship initiative is part of Governor Fintiri’s efforts to build human capital and strengthen the state’s professional workforce.

‎Iliya also announced that the council approved an upward review of the electrification contract for the So’o and Mapeo communities in Jada Local Government Council by more than N2.4 million. Similarly, N1.6 million was approved for a solar technology training programme at the State Polytechnic, Yola.

‎The commissioner urged residents to embrace proper sanitation and hygiene practices following the confirmed outbreak of cholera in Mubi North and South Local Government Areas.

‎Providing updates on the situation, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Chief Felix Tangwami, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, disclosed that 236 cases of cholera had been recorded, with 13 fatalities.

‎They further revealed that the overseas scholarship programme will cover four key disciplines: Engineering, Architecture, Information and Communication Technology (with a focus on Artificial Intelligence), and Medical Sciences.

In other news, Governor Fintiri has approved the appointment of Chief Aminu Kardu Tsigiya as the new Provost of the State College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ganye.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, follows the recommendation of the institution’s Governing Council after Chief Tsigiya emerged as the top candidate in the selection examination conducted for the position.

In the same vein, Governor Fintiri also approved the appointments of Yusuf Haman’Adama as Registrar and Mustapha Baba Nasir as College Librarian.

According to the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, all the appointments take immediate effect.

While congratulating the new management team, Fintiri urged them to demonstrate integrity, wisdom, and commitment in steering the affairs of the college.

He called on the new Provost to work collaboratively with other officials to elevate the institution’s standards, emphasising academic excellence and the development of practical skills among students.

The governor also tasked the appointees to prioritise innovation, research, and community engagement, stressing the need for the college to remain a centre of agricultural advancement for Adamawa State and the nation as a whole.