AKSU gets NUC approval for Faculty Of Law

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of a Faculty of Law at Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), expanding the Institution’s Academic Offerings to 11 Faculties.

The approval followed a resource verification exercise conducted by an NUC panel to assess AKSU’s readiness in terms of staffing, infrastructure, and other essential resources.

In a letter dated November 10, 2025, and addressed to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor OtoAbasi E. Akpan, the NUC confirmed that the university is authorised to commence the full-time Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme at its Main Campus from the 2025/2026 academic session.

“I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the LL.B Law Programme to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session,” the letter stated.

NUC further enjoined the university to provide human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programme in line with the provisions of the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) for the Nigerian University System.

The new Faculty of Law will comprise three departments: Private and Property Law, Jurisprudence and International Law, and Commercial and Industrial Law.

This marks another milestone under the leadership of Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akpan, who within three months in office has facilitated the creation of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (six departments) and the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology (five departments).

Professor Akpan has also overseen the accreditation and resource verification of more than 30 postgraduate and several undergraduate programmes, as well as the establishment of over 30 Institutes and Centres aimed at strengthening research and funding opportunities.

The University Management expresses its profound gratitude to the NUC for this approval and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence, integrity, and quality service delivery in all its programmes.