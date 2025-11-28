Alumni reward students with scholarships, pledge support for teachers

OLD students of Jibowu High School (JHSAA) Yaba, Lagos, have awarded scholarships to nine students of the school selected based on outstanding academic records, and donated various textbooks to over 39 high-achieving students across levels to alleviate the burden of learning.

The association distributed the cheques to beneficiaries at the school’s 2025 career talk, prize-giving, and scholarship award ceremony, held on the school premises.

Speaking at the forum, National President of the association, Tosin Kadiri, said the group decided to increase the scholarship from the previous N300,000 to N450,000, considering the economic challenges and to enable more students to benefit from the scheme.

“The items and school fees that N300,000 would have been able to support last year, is different from what it can support this year and that was the reason why we decided to increase it by 50 per cent to support the students adequately to a point that it will make a positive impact in their studies and equally be able to encourage them to strive for a better future,” he said.

Kadiri encouraged pupils who did not benefit from the scheme not to be discouraged, but to be more determined and focused.

“We expect them to put more effort and pay more attention to their studies,” he added.

He disclosed that the association also plans to enhance the status of teachers by reactivating its medical programs, which include free eye screenings and glasses, to assist them in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Kadiri, who also serves as the Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos branch, urged the students to remain committed to their education, uphold academic standards, and steer clear of vices.

Addressing the students, an alumnus of the school, Mr Churchill Otele, reminded them that education is a powerful tool needed to succeed in life

Otele enjoined them to prioritise hard work, remain focused, disciplined, and avoid distractions in their journey towards achieving academic and life goals.

Another speaker, Adeboye Teriba, urged the students to read consistently, invest their time wisely, and make positive impacts in all their endeavours.

“Students must have a dream, as greatness starts by having a dream. Your dream is the picture of the future; dream big and don’t limit yourself. There is no barrier limiting you,” he said.

The Principal, Mrs Omolabake Teslim, lauded the association for its consistency in ensuring positive impacts on the school and students every year.

Earlier, the immediate past president of the association, Abiodun Ariyibi, and the Chairman of the parent-teachers forum, Mrs Edosa, appreciated the teachers for imparting the right knowledge and moral values in the students, noting that it is the right way to go.