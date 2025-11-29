ANCOPSS raises alarm over Nigeria’s slow digital transition in education

The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), South East Zone, has called for an accelerated digital transformation across Nigeria’s secondary schools, warning that the country risks falling behind if stakeholders fail to embrace computer-based learning and assessments.

This warning formed the central message at the 2025 Mandatory Continuing Professional Training (MCPT) held in Enugu, where principals from across the region gathered under the theme: “Quality Education in the Digital Age – Prospects, Challenges and Strategic Pathways for Implementing Computer-Based Examinations in Nigerian Secondary Schools.”

ANCOPSS National President, Dr. Robert Ike Okorie, said the shift to digital learning systems is no longer optional, noting that principals must lead in repositioning schools to meet modern educational demands.

“The digital era has redefined education. Principals must adapt to interactive learning platforms, digital libraries, and real-time assessment tools. Implementing computer-based examinations is a strategic step toward ensuring quality and transparency in assessment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed gaps in our system—digital readiness can no longer wait,” Okorie said.

He urged principals to collaborate in building schools that advance equity, access, and accountability through technology.

Earlier, ANCOPSS South East Zonal Chairman, John Anthony, described the MCPT as a crucial platform for principals to update their skills and share best practices.

He commended Governor Peter Mbah’s administration for its deliberate efforts to reposition education in Enugu State.

“Governor Mbah has shown clear commitment to advancing education and creating a thriving, peaceful learning environment. ANCOPSS is proud to align with this momentum toward excellence,” Anthony said.

Welcoming participants, ANCOPSS Enugu State President, Cecilia Odoh, applauded the governor’s reforms, citing the establishment of 260 Smart Digital Schools, the adoption of a new retirement age for teachers, implementation of a new minimum wage, and provision of free education from primary to junior secondary levels.

She also highlighted investments in school infrastructure, water supply, security cameras, and classroom rehabilitation.

However, Odoh presented several needs to the state government, including the promotion of teachers, refurbishment of ageing school buses, continuous training for principals and teachers, improved welfare incentives, and sponsorship for international educational conferences.

Speakers throughout the conference emphasised collaboration, with participants expressing gratitude to the state government for hosting the MCPT and supporting educational development.

Organisers said the training has strengthened the leadership capacity of principals across the South East, better positioning them to manage digital learning systems and drive quality education nationwide.