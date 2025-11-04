ASR Africa donates N350m lecture theatre to Adamawa varsity

The Abdul Samad Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commissioned its 500-capacity lecture theatre at the Adamawa State University, Mubi, with four boreholes provided for the institution.

The N350 million lecture theatre, executed under the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, provides a sustainable and impactful educational facility aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps across Nigerian universities, and beyond.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Augustine Clement, commended ASR Africa and its Chairman for their visionary philanthropy.

He said: “The university is thankful to ASR Africa and its chairman for this laudable donation. We will put the lecture theatre to immediate use to the benefit of our students and lecturers.”

Managing Director, ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, in his speech, acknowledged the school management for fulfilling the relevant requirements, stating: “Today’s commissioning of this 500-seat capacity lecture theatre, here in Adamawa State University, is a testament to ASR Africa’s mandate of delivering on its promises to beneficiaries of its grants. It is also the demonstration of the commitment of our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who has been passionate about providing support in the areas of education, health and social development.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of ASR Africa, Dr Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations at BUA Group, expressed appreciation to the university management for their cooperation with the ASR Africa team in delivering the project.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, accompanied by his Borno counterpart, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, thanked Rabiu for supporting the state’s educational efforts.

He stated: “This donation, by ASR Africa, is commendable and worthy of emulation. The lecture theatre could not have come at a better time, as it will provide the students with a better conducive learning environment, improve access to portable water within the campus and enhance the university’s teaching space for large lectures, conferences and other academic activities.”