Babcock bans dreadlocks, rolls out students dresscode

Babcock University has announced the banning of dreadlocks, bubu, and dansiki within the school, while announcing new dress code guidelines for students.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Olanivi Arije, vice president of student development, the university said all hair passes have been cancelled and are no longer recognised within any of its campuses.

According to the management, hair-pass tags are illegal documents issued as waivers for specific hairstyles and do not confer any valid or legitimate right to grow or maintain unapproved hairstyles.

“The use, circulation, or recognition of hair-pass in any form is henceforth outlawed at Babcock University with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The university said the new regulations will take effect from the start of the second semester in January and will be strictly enforced across all campuses.

Students currently in possession of any form of hair pass or exemption were directed to discontinue their use immediately.

“Any student found presenting, using, or relying on such a document shall be investigated for the violation of university regulations and, if found liable, shall face the inevitable consequence accordingly,” the statement added.

Under the revised guidelines, male students are prohibited from keeping voluminous or unkempt hair, beards and dreadlocks. Female students are barred from wearing extreme, indecent or inconsistent hairstyles.

The dress code also prohibits body-hugging clothes, sleeveless blouses or dresses, sagging trousers, and baggy, boot-cut or over-length trousers. The management said tying scarves to corporate or official academic wear is prohibited at certain times.

In addition, outfits such as bubu, dansiki, joggers, sportswear or walk-out wear are not allowed within stipulated periods on campus.

The university warned that any student found in possession of prohibited items will be disciplined.

“The university will not entertain excuses, appeals, or claims of ignorance. All students are expected to resume fully compliant with these regulations,” the statement said.

Babcock follows the footsteps of universities that have now initiated dress codes after banning indecent dressings. Others include Unilag, OAU, ABSU, FUNAAB, and Covenant University.