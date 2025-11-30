Babcock VC says Nigeria needs functional, industry-focused research

The Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has said that the nation urgently needs functional, industry-relevant, and solution-driven research that responds to the country’s present challenges.

Prof. Tayo disclosed this while speaking yesterday during the matriculation of 3,432 newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university, held at the institution’s amphitheatre.

He urged the newly admitted students of the university to prioritise humility, academic excellence, and steer clear of hooliganism and cultism, among other immoral acts and vices that could jeopardise their educational pursuit.

The professor of development education emphasised that Nigeria and Africa cannot afford to maintain the old pattern of theoretical, recycled, and cosmetic research.

“Conduct research that speaks to national development, not just research that earns a degree. Pursue inquiries that solve real problems in health, agriculture, technology, finance, education, governance, and the environment.

“Build collaborations with industry, government agencies, think-tanks, and innovation hubs.”

The university don stated that by choosing the university, the students have embraced an education that is holistic and equips them with both intellect and character, preparing the students for local relevance and global influence.

Speaking at the event, the VC, who takes a bow from the university on December 1 after two terms of five years each, said: “Dear matriculants, as you begin this phase of your education, remember that success is never accidental.

“It requires discipline, diligence, humility, and reliance on God. Commit yourselves to regular attendance, timely submission of assignments, and active participation in lectures, quizzes, and examinations.

“Babcock University maintains zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism, corruption, and all forms of immorality. We implore our dear parents and guardians to partner with us in ensuring that our campus remains a peaceful and secure environment for learning.”

He urged the new students to respect their lecturers and fellow students, dress decently and modestly, while upholding the values of love, integrity, accountability, and academic excellence synonymous with the Seventh-day Adventist institution.

The VC said, “Take full advantage of the opportunities you will find here, in leadership, learning, research, spiritual growth, and personal development. Become the best version of yourself, and let your lifestyle reflect the honour of being a Babcock University Ambassador.”

He explained that though the global community faces economic instability, moral uncertainty, and rapid technological changes, he is confident that with the academic training and character moulding offered by the university, the newly admitted students will rise as innovators, problem-solvers, reformers, and leaders for a better tomorrow.

Prof. Tayo has, however, urged the students not to give in to failure in the face of challenges that may come their way in the university, but rather to remain resolute and be guided by ambition to fulfil the highest and most truthful expression of God’s purpose for their lives.

He reiterated the university’s commitment to building a world-class academic environment and has therefore continued to invest significantly in infrastructure, technology, and human resources to match 21st-century realities.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor said: “Our ICT systems are continually upgraded, powered by a modern data centre and resilient energy systems that guarantee a conducive learning environment.

“Our campus IPTV platform, smart classrooms, and digital learning tools ensure that our students are prepared for the fast-evolving digital landscape.”

Meanwhile, for his visionary leadership, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, was also honoured with a book written by a group of scholars from the university to celebrate what they described as 10 years of purposeful leadership, led by Prof. Michael Abiodun Oni from the Department of Political Science.

The lead author, Oni, noted that he decided to spearhead the book project because of the VC’s humane character and his belief in whoever emerged then as the Vice-Chancellor.

He described the outgoing VC as an astute administrator and humanist who has left the university far better than he met it.

The book reviewer, Dr. Abiola Kalejaiye, stated that the 47-chapter biography highlights values such as integrity, godliness, prudence, lack of desperation for power, and commitment to service, all exemplified by Prof. Tayo during his tenure.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, on Thursday emphasised the need for leaders at all levels to prioritise integrity as a means to drive reforms and entrench good governance.

The VC recounted an incident where a parent, whose daughter faced disciplinary action at the university, attempted to bribe him with what he described as a “staggering sum of money” to compromise the university’s established rules and overturn the disciplinary decision.

He made this remark while speaking at the unveiling of a 400-page biography titled Ademola S. Tayo: The Unlikely and Creditable Vice-Chancellor, held at the Business School conference room of the university.

“When leaders prioritise integrity, there is accountability, there is fairness, there won’t be fund diversion, and good governance, growth, and development are encouraged.”

He added that had he known earlier that people were planning to write the book, he might have stopped them, as he has always tried not to be indebted to anyone, fearing that others might exploit such gestures to compromise his integrity.

“Part of what I have learned in the last 10 years is that people want to be close to the seat of power; they want to curry your favour because you have the power to sign off millions of naira,” he explained.

“I have an aversion to contractors, bankers, or anyone loitering around me. It took a lot of struggle to even allow my daughter to get married while I was still the VC because I knew people might try to influence me financially and compromise my principles.”