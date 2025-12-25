Be solution-driven professionals, VC urges transport, logistics students

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has encouraged students in the transport and logistics sector to envision themselves as solution-driven professionals as the world increasingly relies on logistics intelligence. Olatunji-Bello, stated this at the 2025 Industry Day, hosted by the School of Transport and Logistics (SOTAL).

The event, themed: ‘Industry Day 3.0’, was a collaborative effort between LASU and the Department of Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Kaduna State University (KASU).

It featured career talks, expert-led sessions, an academic field trip, structured networking, and a Debate Competition, all aimed at building competence, confidence, and a strong professional identity among students.

Represented by the Director of the School of Part-Time Studies, Prof. Oluwatobi Pemede, the Vice-Chancellor reaffirmed LASU-SOTAL’s mission to nurture innovators who will transform the country’s transport and supply chain landscape.

The Acting Dean, Dr Ogochukwu Ugboma, emphasised the importance of bridging academia with industry, theory with practice, and ambition with opportunity.